This is the first of a new series of posts highlighting ILA’s richly diverse network of state chapters, global affiliates, special interest groups, and Alpha Upsilon Alpha Honor societies.

Children’s Literature and Reading Special Interest Group (CL/R SIG) | Est. 1979

What they do

Share resources and current research findings pertaining to books for young people through webinars, a virtual book club, a peer-reviewed journal (The Dragon Lodeavailable free to members), and the Notable Books for a Global Society (NBGS), an annual list of 25 outstanding books that celebrate diverse human experiences and promote Intercultural understanding.

Why they do it

To Advocate for the inclusion of children’s literature in educational settings.

Who can join

ILA members with “an abiding interest in the development of literacy and in promoting high-quality literature,” including school-based educators, teacher candidates, higher ed faculty, authors, and children’s book publishers.

How to join

Online or by calling customer service at 800.336.7323 (US/Canada) or +1.302.731.1600 (all other countries).

Ways to get involved

Serve on the CL/R SIG’s Board of Directors. Current openings include three member-at-large positions and one president-elect. Board members serve three-year terms; the president-elect serves six: two in this role; two as president; and two as past-president. Responsibilities include overseeing the SIG business, developing events and initiatives, promoting the SIG’s publications and activities, and recruiting new members.

Interested candidates should send a statement of interest and brief Biography (no more than 200 words each) to Danielle Hartsfield, CL/R SIG President, at [email protected] by Friday, September 30. Elections will be held in October; terms begin on November 1. All candidates must be members in good standing of both ILA and the CL/R SIG.

Participate in the Notable Books for a Global Society Committee. During their three-year terms, members of this committee read and evaluate several hundred children’s and young adult books annually. They collaborate with fellow committee members to select the 25 books that most closely align to the NBGS selection criteria. In addition, they participate in webinars and conference sessions to share information about the award.

For more information about serving on the NBGS Committee, please contact Mary Ellen Oslick, Chair, at [email protected] Applications are due in January 2023.

Write and/or review for The Dragon LodeCL/R SIG’s juried journal. The Dragon Lode provides a forum for exchange of ideas concerning the content and teaching of children’s literature in the development of literacy. For more information about what content they are seeking and guidelines for submitting a manuscript, you can visit the CL/R SIG website or email the editors.

