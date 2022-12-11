Children’s & Family Creative Arts Emmy Award Winners Announced: See the Full List
Maya and the Three, With a sneakerand The Quest won big at the Children’s & Family Creative Arts Emmy Awards on Saturday, December 10, each taking home multiple trophies.
Sunday’s award show — Hosted by JoJo Siwa and livestreamed from the at the Wilshire Ebell Theater in Los Angeles — marked the first of two nights of Awards for the Inaugural Children’s & Family Emmys.
“Launching in 2022, tonight’s ceremony marks the first standalone expansion of the Emmy Award competition since 1979, and establishes a dedicated ceremony separate from the Daytime Emmy Awards, which had been home to children’s and family programming categories,” Adam Sharp, president and CEO of the National Academy of Television Arts & Sciences (NATAS), said in a statement. “Children’s & Family content represents the fastest-growing genre that NATAS awards, and this weekend’s ceremonies herald an exciting milestone in our Emmy Award history.”
The festivities on Sunday Featured a performance by JoJo and sister Jessalynn as the pop duo XOMG POP, Appearances by Raven-Symoné and Danielle Fishel, and a tribute to voice actor Gilbert Gottfried of Cyberchase fame.
And tonight, Sunday, December 11, NATAS will present the Children’s & Family Emmy Awards, with Jack McBrayer hosting and Laurence Fishburne on hand to present a Lifetime Achievement Award to LeVar Burton. That ceremony will livestream at watch.theemmys.tv starting at 8/7c.
And now, your 2022 Children’s & Family Creative Arts Emmy Award winners:
Outstanding Interactive Media
Madrid NoirOculus TV
Outstanding Promotional Announcement
Maya and the ThreeNetflix
Outstanding Writing for a Live Action Preschool Or Children’s Program
The Baby-Sitters ClubNetflix
Outstanding Writing for a Preschool Animated Program
Muppet BabiesDisney Junior
Outstanding Writing for an Animated Program
Maya and the ThreeNetflix
Outstanding Directing for a Multiple Camera Program
The QuestDisney+
Outstanding Directing for a Preschool Animated Program
StillwaterApple TV+
Outstanding Directing for an Animated Program
City of GhostsNetflix
Outstanding Voice Directing for an Animated Series
CentaurworldNetflix
Outstanding Music Direction and Composition for a Live Action Program
With a sneakerDisney+
Outstanding Music Direction and Composition for an Animated Program
Cat BurglarNetflix
Outstanding Original Song
“Friends with a Penguin”
Sesame StreetHBO Max
Outstanding Lighting Design for a Live Action Program
Harry Potter: Hogwarts Tournament of HousesCartoon Network & TBS
Outstanding Cinematography for a Live Action Single Camera Program
Better Nate Than EverDisney+
Outstanding Cinematography for a Live Action Multiple Camera Program
Punky BrewsterPeacock
Outstanding Editing for a Single Camera Program
With a sneakerDisney+
Outstanding Editing for a Multiple Camera Program
Making FunNetflix
Outstanding Editing for a Preschool Animated Program
Trash TruckNetflix
Outstanding Editing for an Animated Program
Hello AlbertoDisney+
Outstanding Sound Mixing and Sound Editing for a Live Action Program
Sweet ToothNetflix
Outstanding Sound Mixing and Sound Editing for a Preschool Animated Program
Octonauts & the Ring of FireNetflix
Outstanding Sound Mixing and Sound Editing for an Animated Program
Maya and the ThreeNetflix
Outstanding Visual Effects for a Live Action Program
EndlingsHulu
Outstanding Main Title and Graphics
Hilda and the Mountain KingNetflix
Outstanding Casting for a Live Action Program
HeartstopperNetflix
Outstanding Casting for an Animated Program
The Proud Family: Louder and ProuderDisney+
Outstanding Art Direction/Set Decoration/Scenic Design
Muppets Haunted MansionDisney+, and Fraggle Rock: Back to the RockApple TV+
Outstanding Costume Design/Styling
The Mysterious Benedict SocietyDisney+
Outstanding Makeup and Hairstyling
The Canterville GhostBYUtv
Outstanding Special Effects Costumes, Hair, and Makeup
The QuestDisney+
Outstanding Choreography
With a sneakerDisney+
Outstanding Stunt Coordination
Danger ForceNickelodeon