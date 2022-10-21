Children’s book Prize to join state’s top literary awards

Already home to the richest literary prize in the country, the Victorian Premier’s Literary Awards program is set to expand with the introduction of a new award to celebrate children’s literature.

Announced ahead of Children’s Week, the new Award for Children’s Literature will offer $25,000 in prize money to the creators of the best children’s book published in Australia each year.

The annual award will encompass writing for ages zero to twelve. The first intake for entries will be 2023, with the Winner announced at the 2024 Awards ceremony.

Joining current categories across Fiction, Non-Fiction, Drama, Poetry, Indigenous Writing and Writing for Young Adults, the new accolade sits alongside the Award for an Unpublished Manuscript and People’s Choice Award.

Each year the Winner of the Award for Children’s Literature will also be in the running for the overall Victorian Prize for Literature – worth a further $100,000 the award is the most significant literary Prize in the country.

Inaugurated by the Victorian Government in 1985 to honor literary achievement by Australian writers, the Victorian Premier’s Literary Awards showcase the breadth and depth of Australian literary talent.

The Awards are administered by the Wheeler Center for Books, Writing and Ideas on behalf of the Premier of Victoria.