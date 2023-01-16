Herne Hill, South London’s children’s book festival, which this year will be opened by Waterstones Children’s Laureate, Joseph Coelho. The event taking place from 30th January to 5th February 2023 – will be the fourth children’s book festival.

The festival will host leading lights across children’s literature, and centre stage for 2023 will be the ‘Stepping Into Stories Competition’, which invites children of all ages to tell their own stories, in any format, using this year’s theme, ‘All Aboard!’. The competition will celebrate many different kinds of Storytelling media, including pictures, comics, rap, poetry, performance and songs.

The festival will really bring kids literature to life, by making literature fun, interactive and immersive and will include a range of activities from Theater performance bringing iconic kids literary Heroes to life, poetry, drawing and sound-making performances.