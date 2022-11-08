‘Children of the Moon: Werewolves, Shape Shifters in Global Lore, and Literature’

Full Moons and howling ascend from around the planet, as Scholars worldwide prepare to present everything from the She-Wolf to werewolves from Warsaw, Poland.

Also, shape shifters are conveyed through perspectives from London, UK; Kolkata, India; Milan, Italy; and even in West Texas, USA as The University of Texas Permian Basin (UTPB) hosts its Fifth Annual Halloween Conference. Keeping within the tradition, this global scholarly conference will be conducted from 10 am to 3 pm Monday.

The conference will be hosted both on campus and virtually worldwide. The event will be broadcast from UTPB’s Multi-Purpose Room (Room 2130 of the Mesa Building). Lunch will be provided as well as slightly-clawed cupcakes. This is a come-and-go event.

Join live by scanning codes or engaging with the tiny url: https://tinyurl.com/45t7dnb7.

Sponsors include the UT Permian Basin History Department, the UTPB Colleges of Arts and Sciences. Facilitators of the event include the University’s Literature and Languages ​​Department, and The Heimmermann Center for Engaged Teaching.

For more information contact Dr. Myra Tatum Salcedo at [email protected]

