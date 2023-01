This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate 1 of 24 Andrew Mullin/Midland Daily News Show More Show Less 2 of 24 Andrew Mullin/Midland Daily News Show More Show Less 3 of 24 4 of 24 Andrew Mullin/Midland Daily News Show More Show Less 5 of 24 Andrew Mullin/Midland Daily News Show More Show Less 6 of 24 7 of 24 Andrew Mullin/Midland Daily News Show More Show Less 8 of 24 Andrew Mullin/Midland Daily News Show More Show Less 9 of 24 10 of 24 Andrew Mullin/Midland Daily News Show More Show Less 11 of 24 Andrew Mullin/Midland Daily News Show More Show Less 12 of 24 13 of 24 Andrew Mullin/Midland Daily News Show More Show Less 14 of 24 Andrew Mullin/Midland Daily News Show More Show Less 15 of 24 16 of 24 Andrew Mullin/Midland Daily News Show More Show Less 17 of 24 Andrew Mullin/Midland Daily News Show More Show Less 18 of 24 19 of 24 Andrew Mullin/Midland Daily News Show More Show Less 20 of 24 Andrew Mullin/Midland Daily News Show More Show Less 21 of 24 22 of 24 Andrew Mullin/Midland Daily News Show More Show Less 23 of 24 Andrew Mullin/Midland Daily News Show More Show Less 24 of 24

Children construct and learn building techniques at the Build It! Exhibit Family Day is Jan. 14, 2023 at the Midland Center for the Arts. The event aimed to teach children about STEM and explore aspects of construction like designing a building prototype, creating blueprint artwork, and learning about simple circuitry.