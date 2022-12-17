Child Injured After Pulling Down Soccer Goal Post – Parkland Talk

By Kevin Deutsch

Through our joint effort with the Broward Sheriff’s Office to share updates with residents, this is a summary of crimes and other Parkland incidents through December 12, 2022.

Criminal Mischief

On 12/08/2022, on Upper Ridge Dr., an unknown suspect knocked over the victim’s mailbox, causing damage.

Information

On 12/11/2022, on Nw 75th Dr, a person received a package in the mail which contained an unknown white powder. The substance was determined to be Dextran (a form of glucose) by Sunrise Hazmat 92.

On 12/10/2022, on NW 128th Ln., a caller alleged that her son’s biological father was drinking beer and probably smoking marijuana in the child’s presence.

On 12/08/2022, on Trails End, a juvenile was hurt after pulling on a goalpost on the soccer field. The goalpost fell on him and caused a minor head injury. The juvenile was transported by the Coral Springs-Parkland Fire Department.

On 12/08/2022, on NW 126th Ave., a caller advised that a Resident Accidentally bumped into his vehicle.

On 12/08/2022, on Pinewood Ave., a civil dispute over a payment to a contractor was reported.

Theft

On 12/06/2022, on Andes Ln., a victim said the UPS website stated his medical delivery package was delivered and signed for at his residence. The victim states that he has not received his package and did not sign for its delivery. The Theft was reported to UPS and Broward Sheriff’s Office.

No Arrests Reported

