Child bodybuilding star Tristyn Lee opens up on why he quit soccer to focus on becoming ripped in Revealing new video

TRISTYN LEE has opened up on his decision to quit soccer to focus on bodybuilding.

The Shredded superstar is a social media sensation with over two million followers on Instagram.

5 Tristyn Lee has opened up on why he quit playing soccer Credit: Instagram

5 Tristyn Lee celebrated turning 20 this year Credit: Instagram / @tristynleeofficial

He often posts clips from his workouts as well as images of his insane physique.

Lee, 20, shot to fame in his teenage years when he became shredded.

But before that, he was a promising soccer player with dreams of playing the sport professionally.

In a new video, Lee has opened up on why he quit the sport and instead focused on bodybuilding.

Lee released a video on his Instagram which started with footage of him playing soccer as a youngster.

They said: “That’s me. Good old 4ft 1in, 65lbs Tristyn making his way down the field with the hopes and dreams of making it in what some would call professional – football – others soccer.

“The majority of you have likely seen my bodybuilding fitness, half-naked content.

“But for the OGs who have been following for a few years, you’ll know I used to play football quite competitively.

“But why did I stop? Too short? Too much muscle? A combination of such?

“The truth is that over the years, although competing with others was fun, the real enjoyment for me came from the hours of work I would put in behind the scenes with no-one watching.”

Lee added: “Winning was great, scoring goals was cool.

“But if I got the opportunity to jump into the weight room, go balls to the wall in some sprints until I couldn’t do any more with some heavy squats, I took it.

“I would be training three times a day with my team – one field session, one cardio session and often a gym session.

“I’d somehow still find my way back into the weight room to do some curls alone.

“Although I love football, my true passion is in the process.

“There truly is nothing that encompasses this like being in the weight room at 4am alone banging weights until you just can’t anymore.”

Lee is now in his 20s and focused on building lean muscle.

But he revealed earlier this year that his attempts to get Shredded as a teen ruined his life.

Tristyn limited himself to 1,800 calories a day to try and maintain a body fat under five percent.

He used to workout twice and try and hit 20,000 steps with a limited calorie intake.

And he never used to eat out off menus because he was unsure of the ingredients.

But he now has a diet plan and a workout routine that has him feeling fitter and stronger than ever before.

5 The bodybuilder shot to fame when he was 15 years old Credit: Instagram / @tristynleeofficial

5 Tristyn Lee has gained amazing size through his diet and lifting Credit: Instagram / @tristynleeofficial