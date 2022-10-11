Chiefs vs. Raiders player props, odds, bets, top Monday Night Football picks: Patrick Mahomes over 275.5 yards

Many were wondering who would replace the production of the departed Tyreek Hill in Kansas City, but most didn’t expect it to be Clyde Edwards-Helaire in terms of finding the end zone. The running back has five touchdowns on the season and is a +105 prop bet (risk $100 to win $105) to find the end zone on Monday Night Football at 8:15 pm ET. The Chiefs (3-1) are hosting the Raiders (1-3) with Edwards-Helaire listed as the third most likely option to hit pay dirt. He trails just Travis Kelce (-124) and Josh Jacobs (-108), while being ahead of Davante Adams (+125).

Edwards-Helaire is factoring into lots of MNF prop bets as Patrick Mahomes spreads the ball among his plethora of pass-catchers. The running back already has as many TD receptions as he had in his first two seasons combined and is just 13 yards away from topping last year’s receiving yardage. His NFL player props could return quite the profit if you jump on the right ones. Before making any NFL prop bets for Monday Night Football, you need to see the Chiefs vs. Raiders NFL prop predictions from the SportsLine Projection Model.

The model, which simulates every NFL game 10,000 times, is up almost $7,000 for $100 players on top-rated NFL Picks since its inception. The model enters Week 5 of the 2022 NFL season on an Incredible 140-105 run on top-rated NFL Picks that dates back to the 2017 season.

The model also ranked in the top 10 on NFLPickWatch four of the past six years on straight-up NFL Picks and beat more than 94% of CBS Sports Football Pick’em players four times during that span. Anyone who has followed it is way up.

It can also be used to crush NFL prop picks. The model entered Week 4 with a 22-10 record on NFL prop Picks this season, returning almost $1,000 for $100 players. Anyone who has followed it is way up.

Top NFL player prop bets for Chiefs vs. Raiders

After simulating Raiders vs. Chiefs 10,000 times, the model predicts that Mahomes goes over 275.5 passing yards at a -117 payout (risk $117 to win $100). Mahomes has dissected the Raiders since they relocated to Vegas in 2020, with an average of 338 passing yards across the four meetings since. Three of those four went not only over 275.5 yards, but they had at least 340 passing yards in the contests. Vegas has the second-fewest sacks this year (4), so Mahomes will have all day to stand in the pocket and pick the Raiders apart on Monday night.

The Raiders also rank among the bottom seven in completion percentage allowed, yards per attempt allowed and opposing passer rating. Mahomes averages exactly 300 passing yards per game in his career, but that number jumps to 318.3 yards in eight career games versus the Raiders. SportsLine’s model has his Mastery of the Raiders continuing with him tossing for 296 yards, giving value to the Over. See other NFL props here.

