Chiefs vs. Jaguars odds, picks, line, how to watch, live stream: Model reveals 2022 Week 10 NFL predictions

Kansas City Chiefs (6-2) quarterback Patrick Mahomes may have lost his top wide receiver in the offseason, but that hasn’t slowed him down in 2022. Mahomes has thrown for a league-leading 2,605 yards and will look for more in Week 10 against the Jacksonville Jaguars (3-6) on CBS and Paramount+. The Jaguars snapped a five-game losing streak last week against the Las Vegas Raiders, but have given up the ninth-most passing yards to opponents this season. You can stream the game in select markets on Paramount+, which you can try for free for 7 days.

Kickoff from GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium is set for 1 pm ET. Kansas City is favored by 9.5 points in the latest Chiefs vs. Jaguars odds from Caesars Sportsbook, and the over/under is 51.

How to watch Jaguars vs. Chiefs

Jaguars vs. Chiefs date: Sunday, Nov. 13

Jaguars vs. Chiefs time: 1 pm ET

Jaguars vs. ChiefsTV channel: CBS

Jaguars vs. Chiefs streaming: Paramount+ (7-day free trial)

Week 10 NFL Picks for Chiefs vs. Jaguars

Before tuning into Sunday’s Jaguars vs. Chiefs game, you need to see the NFL Picks from SportsLine’s advanced computer model. The model, which simulates every NFL game 10,000 times, is up more than $7,000 for $100 players on top-rated NFL Picks since its inception. The model enters Week 10 of the 2022 NFL season on an Incredible 151-108 run on top-rated NFL Picks that dates back to the 2017 season.

The model also ranked in the top 10 on NFLPickWatch four of the past six years on straight-up NFL Picks and beat more than 94% of CBS Sports Football Pick’em players four times during that span. Anyone who has followed it is way up.

For Jaguars at Chiefs, the model is Backing the Chiefs to cover the 9.5-point spread and win by two scores at home. The Chiefs have been unreliable against the spread after bye weeks over the last six seasons under Coach Andy Reid (2-4), and were almost defeated by Tennessee last week in their 20-17 overtime win. However, since the start of last season, Jacksonville is 0-3 overall and just 1-2 against the spread as a road underdog by at least nine points.

This season, Kansas City has the fifth-best adjusted sack rate in the league (4.9%), which is particularly impressive considering its high-volume passing game. Jacksonville has primarily struggled in the second and fourth Quarters of games this season, which could be problematic against the Chiefs in Week 10. In those Quarters this season, Kansas City has had a dropback success rate of 50.7% (sixth in NFL) and a .131 expected points added rate (fifth).

The model projects Mahomes will complete 70 percent of his passes and throw for at least two touchdowns, and Kansas City wins by 10 points in just over 50% of simulations. You may be able to stream the game here.

How to watch, live stream the NFL on CBS

