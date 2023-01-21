Chiefs vs. Jaguars live score, updates, Highlights from 2023 NFL Divisional playoff game

If you had told someone a few months ago that this would be a Divisional round playoff matchup, they would have laughed in your face. And yet, here we are.

The plucky Jaguars stunned the NFL world last weekend with an outrageous comeback against the Chargers, rallying from a 27-0 deficit to win, 31-30. Their reward? A date with the No. 1 Seeded Chiefs at Arrowhead.

Comebacks have become this season’s theme for Jacksonville. Doug Pederson’s squad started 4-8 before staging a Furious late-season rally to scrape into the playoffs. Now, they head to Kansas City with nothing to lose and a whole lot of confidence on the back of six straight wins.

Trevor Lawrence’s first career playoff game was a tale of two halves. In the first, he was abysmal, throwing 4 interceptions to go with 1 late touchdown toss to Evan Engram. In the second, he was otherworldly, throwing 3 touchdown passes and leading the drive to set up Riley Patterson’s game-winning field goal. The QB will be hoping to keep the momentum from the second half rolling as he prepares for the biggest game of his young career.

The Chiefs were off last week on bye thanks to their No. 1 overall seed, but we already know plenty about their quarterback. Patrick Mahomes has put together another MVP-quality season so far this year, leading the NFL in passing yards (5,250) and passing TDs (41) and setting a new all-time record for total yards in a season (5,614).

Andy Reid and his team will be looking to make it to their 5th consecutive AFC Championship game. Make no mistake, the Chiefs are very much still the team to beat in their conference.

Can the Jaguars pull off a Massive upset in Arrowhead, or will the Chiefs continue their march towards another Lombardi trophy?

Follow along as The Sporting News tracks live scoring updates and Highlights from Chiefs vs. Jaguars in the NFL playoffs:

Chiefs vs. Jaguars score

Q1 Q2 Q3 Q4 F Chiefs 7 — — — — Jaguars 7 — — — —

Chiefs vs. Jaguars live updates, Highlights from 2023 NFL Playoffs

(All times Eastern.)

Chiefs 7, Jaguars 7

4:53 pm TOUCHDOWN — What a throw! What a catch! Lawrence tosses a dime to Christian Kirk, who gets both feet down to secure the touchdown catch! Great response by Jacksonville!

4:52 p.m — Facing 3rd and 1, Etienne rips through the line and makes a cut to pick up 19 yards! Just like that, the Jags have it in the red zone!

4:50 p.m — This has been a rough start for Jacksonville, but they get a boost in the form of an excellent kickoff return by Jamal Agnew. He gets it all the way down to the Chiefs’ 40-yard line, and that’s where Lawrence will start his second drive of the afternoon.

Chiefs 7, Jaguars 0

4:45 pm TOUCHDOWN — Who else? It’s Kelce who makes the catch over the middle and rumbles into the end zone to open the scoring! That was a clinical opening drive by the Chiefs!

4:43 p.m — Mahomes has to throw it away on first down, and after a decent run by Pacheco it’s 3rd and 6. Mahomes takes the shotgun snap and runs into pressure, but just as he is about to be pulled down he fires one complete to Kelce for a first down! What a play!

4:41 p.m — The Chiefs continue their march downfield with a 13-yard completion to JuJu Smith-Schuster. A short run by Jerick McKinnon then moves them into the red zone.

4:38 p.m — On 2nd and 3, the pocket collapses on Mahomes under a heavy pass rush, but he manages to get away a strange-looking jump pass and finds Travis Kelce open at midfield! Great start for Kansas City.

4:37 p.m — Mahomes takes the field, and on the Chiefs’ first Offensive play he pitches left to Isiah Pacheco for a gain of 12 and a first down.

4:35 p.m — Lawrence rolls left to Escape pressure and throws downfield, but his pass is off the mark and nearly intercepted! Jacksonville starts with a three-and-out.

4:34 p.m — Lawrence’s pass gets tipped on the first play from scrimmage and falls incomplete. On 2nd down, a swing pass left to Travis Etienne Picks up 7 yards to set up 3rd and 3.

4:33 pm GAME START— The Chiefs will kick off to get us underway. Trevor Lawrence and the Jaguars’ offense gets the game’s first opportunity. Harrison Butker boots it for a touchback, and we’re off and running in Kansas City.

4:30 p.m — Divisional playoff weekend is finally upon us. Kansas City, Juggernaut of the AFC, takes on Jacksonville, the league’s biggest Cinderella story. Here we go.

4:22 p.m — All eight NBC analysts picked the Chiefs to win this afternoon. Time to see if Jacksonville is capable of stunning the world once again.

4:09 p.m — Rapper Lil Jon is in the building, and he’s rapping the Chiefs.

3:55 p.m — Here come the Jags. Can they pull off the playoff upset in a hostile environment?

3:48 p.m — Patrick Mahomes may be undefeated in Divisional playoff games, but Trevor Lawrence is undefeated on Saturdays in his entire life as a football player. One of those streaks has to come to an end today.

3:27 p.m — It is starting to really snow at Arrowhead. You would think wintry conditions would play into the Chiefs’ hands, considering it’s not something the Jags are used to.

3:04 p.m — As a reminder, these two teams met at Arrowhead back in Week 10. Kansas City cruised to a comfortable 27-17 win in that matchup.

2:53 p.m — Andy Reid looked locked in as he arrived at Arrowhead.

2:44 p.m — Here’s a wild stat: Patrick Mahomes has never lost a Divisional round playoff game in his career to date. He’ll be looking to keep that record intact today.

