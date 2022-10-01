Chiefs vs. Buccaneers odds, line, spread: Sunday Night Football picks, Prediction by NFL model is 139-103 run

Two of the preseason 2023 Super Bowl favorites will square off on Sunday Night Football in Week 4. Tom Brady and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers welcome Patrick Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs for a primetime battle. Raymond James Stadium showcases the Matchup between 2-1 teams in the aftermath of Hurricane Ian. The Chiefs are 1-1 on the road this season, losing to the Indianapolis Colts last week. The Buccaneers are 0-1 in home games, falling short in a Matchup with the Green Bay Packers in Week 3.

Chiefs vs. Buccaneers spread: PK

Chiefs vs. Buccaneers over/under: 45.5 points

Chiefs vs. Buccaneers money line: Chiefs -110, Buccaneers -110

KC: Chiefs are 11-12 against the spread in their last 23 games

TB: Buccaneers are 12-10 against the spread in their last 22 games

Featured Game | Tampa Bay Buccaneers vs. Kansas City Chiefs

Why the Chiefs can cover

Kansas City’s defense is off to a strong start, ranking in the top 10 in total yards allowed through three weeks. The Chiefs are still buoyed by an explosive offense, however, and Kansas City’s Offensive metrics are elite. Led by Patrick Mahomes, the Chiefs are No. 4 in the NFL in scoring, averaging 29.3 points per game. Kansas City is scoring points on 45.2% of Offensive possessions and averaging 2.65 points per drive, both of which rank in the top five. The Chiefs are also in the top seven in yards per game (374.0) and yards per drive (36.2) with only three turnovers in three games.

Kansas City has 68 first downs, a top-10 mark, and is converting 40% of third down chances with only two sacks. That sack avoidance is tied for the best in the NFL, and the Chiefs are also taking advantage of red zone chances, scoring a touchdown on 69.2% of trips inside the 20-yard line. With top-six marks in passing yards, passing touchdowns, net yards per pass attempt, and interception avoidance, the Chiefs are exceptionally difficult to stop.

Why the Buccaneers can cover

Tampa Bay’s defensive prowess is impressive. No team has allowed fewer points than the Buccaneers, giving up only 27 points across three games. The Buccaneers also lead the league in points allowed per drive (0.75), turnovers created (8), and turnover rate (22.2%). Havoc-creation is helpful, but the Buccaneers are also rock-solid, ranking No. 4 in the NFL in yards allowed per game (289.0) and yards allowed per drive (24.1). Tampa Bay is No. 2 in first downs allowed (44), with three passing touchdowns allowed compared to five interceptions.

The Buccaneers are giving up only 4.9 net yards per pass attempt and are yielding only 79.3 rushing yards per game. Tampa Bay has not allowed a rushing touchdown this season and opponents are averaging only 3.8 yards per carry. The Chiefs struggle to run the ball, averaging only 93 yards per game and 4.1 yards per carry, and Tampa Bay can bank on that while attempting to slow Patrick Mahomes.

