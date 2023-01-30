Chiefs vs. Bengals score: Live updates, highlights, analysis as Chris Jones’ sack gives Kansas City the ball back

At Halftime of the AFC title game, the Kansas City Chiefs lead the Cincinnati Bengals by a score of 13-6.

Patrick Mahomes — playing just eight days after suffering a high-ankle sprain against the Jaguars in the Divisional round — was marvelous during the opening half, completing 13 of 19 passes for 165 yards and a touchdown. Kansas City scored on three of its four first-half possessions, but it took until its third drive to cross the goal line. The scoring play came on a fourth-and-1 try from the Cincinnati 14-yard line, which ended with Mahomes rolling out to his right and finding Travis Kelce on a back-shoulder throw off of a corner route.

Meanwhile, Cincinnati’s offense struggled for much of the first half before finally getting something going on the final possession. The Bengals had zero total yards at the end of the first quarter; and after being sacked only once behind his Patchwork Offensive line last week against the Bills, Joe Burrow was dropped four times in the first half Sunday night. Pressure also forced him to throw an interception with a few minutes remaining in the second quarter. They threw another one just after the two-minute warning, but the play was overturned due to a pass interference call. That penalty led to the Bengals driving deep into Kansas City territory before settling for their second field goal of the half.

Can the Chiefs hold on and advance to face the Eagles in Super Bowl LVII in Arizona, or will the Bengals stage a second-half comeback and make their second consecutive trip to the league’s Championship game? We’re about to find out. As this epic matchup continues, be sure to check out our live blog for Sunday’s conference title game. Below, you’ll find expert analysis and real-time highlights of all the best plays.

