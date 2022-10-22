Chiefs vs. 49ers odds, line, spread, predictions: 2022 NFL picks, Week 7 best bets from model on 146-107 run

The Kansas City Chiefs (4-2) will travel to Levi’s Stadium to play the San Francisco 49ers (3-3) on Sunday. Both Clubs were handed losses in Week 6. The Chiefs couldn’t outmatch the Buffalo Bills, falling 24-20. San Francisco went on the road to play the Atlanta Falcons, dropping that contest 28-14. The Niners made a splash on Thursday, acquiring two-time All-Pro running back Christian McCaffrey from the Carolina Panthers for several draft picks. McCaffrey could make his debut on Sunday, although the team has not confirmed its plans yet.

Kickoff is set for 4:25 pm ET. Kansas City is a one-point favorite in the latest Chiefs vs. 49ers odds from Caesars Sportsbook, and the over/under is 49.

Here are the NFL odds and betting lines for Niners vs. Chiefs:

Chiefs vs. 49ers spread: Kansas City -1

Chiefs vs. 49ers over/under: 49 points

Chiefs vs. 49ers money line: San Francisco +105, Kansas City -125

KC: Over is 6-1 in Chiefs’ last seven road games

SF: 49ers are 6-0 ATS versus teams with a winning record

Featured Game | San Francisco 49ers vs. Kansas City Chiefs

Why the Chiefs can cover

The Chiefs are ranked sixth in total offense (382.3) and fourth in passing yards per game (275.8). Kansas City dropped 30-plus points in three of its six games so far. Quarterback Patrick Mahomes will be leading the offense into battle.

Mahomes is a big-armed signal caller who has the talent to make top-notch throws. The four-time Pro Bowl selection can sling the football around with unorthodox arm angles. Mahomes is third in the league in passing yards (1,736) and tied for first in passing touchdowns (17). Last week, they threw 338 yards with two passing touchdowns and two interceptions.

Why the 49ers can cover

While the Niners hope McCaffrey can give them a boost on offense, San Francisco has already showcased its ability to play strong defense. The 49ers play with a combination of discipline, aggression and speed. They are forcing their opponents into difficult situations and are thriving on that. The unit is first in the league in total defense (255.8) and second in passing yards allowed (168.3) and rushing yards allowed (87.5).

Linebackers Dre Greenlaw and Fred Warner form a dynamic duo in the middle of the field. Greenlaw is an Athletic and Speedy playmaker who is instinctive against the run. The Arkansas product is leading the team in total tackles (55) along with three tackles for loss. Warner brings another Agile difference-maker who can play great against the pass and run. The 2020 Pro Bowl selection is second on the team in total stops (44) with two pass deflections and 0.5 sacks.

