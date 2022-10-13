Chiefs remain atop Nick Wright’s NFL Tiers in Week 6

Week 5 was full of chalk, with many of the best teams improving their marks. For Nick Wright’s beloved Chiefs, that required a massive comeback against the Raiders. Was Kansas City’s narrow win enough to keep the club in its own tier?

Let’s get into the categories, starting at the bottom and working up to the top.

Those Who Must Not Be Named: Houston Texans, Pittsburgh Steelers, Detroit Lions, Washington Commanders, Carolina Panthers

Wright’s thoughts: “These five teams don’t matter. They just don’t. Oh, look at that, it’s the two teams the Patriots have beaten.”

Alive But Uninteresting: Chicago Bears , Las Vegas Raiders, Denver Broncos, Atlanta Falcons , New Orleans Saints , New England Patriots

Wright’s thoughts: “The Bears, are they really trying to run an offense from the 1940s? The Raiders have the worst record on this tier … The Broncos have a great defense and one of the worst offenses I’ve ever seen. The Falcons are utterly and totally perplexing. The Saints are only interesting when Taysom Hill is involved. And then there are the Patriots, who are very good when they’re playing the Lions or the Steelers and very bad when they’re playing anybody else.”

The AFC South: Jacksonville Jaguars , Tennessee Titans , Indianapolis Colts

Wright’s thoughts: “It’s just the AFC South. You got the prince that was Promised [Jaguars], who is going through some growing pains. You have the Titans, who by the way, quietly, Derrick Henry looking a lot like Derrick Henry once again. And the Colts, who are 2-2-1.”

Nobody Knows: Seattle Seahawks , Cleveland Browns , Arizona Cardinals , Los Angeles Rams , New York Jets

Wright’s thoughts: “Nobody knows what you’re getting from these teams in any given week. The Seahawks – is Geno the best quarterback in the NFC? Maybe. Do they have the worst defense in the NFC? Definitely. The Browns should be 5-0, but Jacoby Brissett keeps throwing fourth-quarter picks. The Cardinals are just a poorly-coached mess. The Rams can’t block anybody. And the Jets are 3-2. And I live in New York, and I like Jets’ fans, and I think they’re total frauds at 3-2.”

A QB Away: Green Bay Packers , Miami Dolphins , New York Giants , Minnesota Vikings

Wright’s thoughts: “I like everything about these teams, except for their quarterback. Dolphins quarterback is hurt, and then it’s a question mark. The Giants, their quarterback is Daniel Jones, and I know all my friends ask, “When are you gonna give Jones credit ?” And I say, “Probably never, I gotta be honest with you.” The Vikings [have] Greg [Jenning’s] dark-horse MVP Kirk Cousins. And then there’s the Packers, who shouldn’t be a quarterback away … but one of the Packers’ biggest problems is lack of explosive play in the passing game.”

Impossible to Trust: Los Angeles Chargers , Baltimore Ravens , Cincinnati Bengals

Wright’s thoughts: “One major issue per team. Now with the Chargers, people will say their issue is with Brandon Staley … but their issue is that they’re so hurt. They’re the most injured team in the league. … The Ravens, kinda arrogant and some bad luck again. The Bengals, we know what the issue is: They really can’t block anybody. … But when those teams are clicking, they look like they can win the Super Bowl.”

Super Bowl Defense, Questionable Offense: San Francisco 49ers , Dallas Cowboys , Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Wright’s thoughts: “This is pretty self-explanatory. These three teams all have outstanding Super Bowl-caliber defenses. I believe these are three of the four best defenses in football. But there are questions on the offense for all three of these teams that are pretty obvious as well.

Undefeated!: Buffalo Bills , Philadelphia Eagles

Wright’s thoughts: Now we’re in the top tiers, the two best teams in football. This is the undefeated tier; neither of these teams have lost a game. They’re on a Super Bowl Collision course, and it’s hard to imagine a team competing – oh wait, the committee has made a mistake. The Bills have lost?! They’re not undefeated? … I’m so confused by this!”

Favorite Underdogs: Kansas City Chiefs

Wright’s thoughts: “Oh, there is one team left! The favored underdogs! Because even though they’re the favorites, you all know it, I know it, that they have the best quarterback in the league, they have the best Coach in the league. Do they have the best pass catcher in the league? I don’t know, four touchdowns seems pretty good. They have the best home-field advantage in the league. Carl Cheffers is waking up in cold sweats thinking about it.”