Chiefs popular choice over Jaguars

JACKSONVILLE, FL – SEPTEMBER 8: Quarterback Patrick Mahomes #15 of the Kansas City Chiefs on a pass play during the game against the Jacksonville Jaguars at TIAA Bank Field on September 8, 2019 in Jacksonville, Florida. The Chiefs defeated the Jaguars 40 to 26. (Photo by Don Juan Moore/Getty Images)

The Kansas City Chiefs avoided a close call on Sunday but they’re still the heavy favorites against the Jaguars in Week 10.

The latest round of NFL Picks and predictions are out from experts across the world wide web, and it looks as if the close call endured last Sunday by the Kansas City Chiefs isn’t doing much to move the level of belief in them—at least when it comes to the level of competition coming to town in Week 10.

The Jacksonville Jaguars are visiting Arrowhead Stadium on Sunday in a Showdown that, well, hasn’t exactly been circled by anyone of note before the season began. This is the beginning of the part of the schedule that eases up a bit after a front half that was grueling for KC, and it’s why the Chiefs are heavy favorites per Vegas oddsmakers.

The Jaguars are trending in the right directions, but their Ascent is more of the slow and steady variety. As for the Chiefs, they are 6-2 after having played most of the NFL’s best defenses and have their eyes set once again on a Super Bowl run. If this feels like a mismatch, that’s because it is—and most experts are responding to the game accordingly.

Over at Pro Football Network, BJ Rudell predicts the Chiefs will not only beat the Jaguars but cover the initial spread of 9.5 points. He notes the defensive focus should be on Travis Etienne and hoping that Trevor Lawrence will cough up a mistake or two.

Bill Bender at The Sporting News believes the same thing although he gives credit to an improving Jaguars’ team. Perhaps a year from now, Jacksonville might find a few more believers.

John Breech does think the Jags will play it closer than the aforementioned experts, and he Picks the Chiefs to win only by 7 at CBS Sports. However, the only reason he likes a closer game than others is because he believes the Chiefs will be looking ahead to the Chargers in Week 11—a game that was just flexed to Sunday Night Football.

At NFL Spin Zone, Sayre Bedinger says it takes a “perfect storm” to beat the Chiefs and there’s just no way the Jaguars come up with that on the road. They Pick the Chiefs to win by 12.

