Chiefs maintain AFC West lead

After Week 4 of the NFL season, what do the standings look like in the AFC and AFC West? Where do the KC Chiefs stack up in the conference and division?

The NFL season has now completed four weeks of its regular season and we now have a better idea of ​​who is for real and who has no chance to win the Lamar Hunt Trophy come late January 2023. There will still be a lot of changes in the final 13 weeks but the high majority of teams in the AFC are still in contention for a playoff spot.

Week 4 Featured six games involving two AFC teams, including two games between Divisional foes, while four members of the AFC went on the road to play opponents from the NFC. With an unbeaten team heading into the week, six teams from the AFC aimed to get back to .500, while six teams tried to climb to 3-1, and two teams were still in search of their first win of the season.

On Sunday, the Kansas City Chiefs visited Tom Brady and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in a Super Bowl LV rematch, the Los Angeles Chargers traveled to Houston to play the Texans, and the Denver Broncos and Las Vegas Raiders squared off in an AFC West battle.

Here is how the AFC West standings look after Week 4:

1 Kansas City Chiefs 3-1

2 Los Angeles Chargers 2-2

3 Denver Broncos 2-2

4 Las Vegas Raiders 1-3

The Chargers defeated the Texans after a three-touchdown day from Austin Ekeler. The Raiders got their first win of the season against the division rival Broncos. The Chiefs dominated the Buccaneers to move to 3-1.

According to FiveThirtyEight (QB Adjusted), prior to Week 4, the Chiefs were the clear favorites to win the AFC West with a 57% chance to win the division. The Denver Broncos, Los Angeles Chargers, and Las Vegas Raiders followed at 27%, 12%, and 4%, respectively. After Sunday, the Chiefs are still the clear favorites at 70%, followed by the Chargers at 13%, the Broncos at 12%, and finally the Raiders at 5%.

The Chiefs are rightly the heavy favorites to win the AFC West. Sunday was a great start, but there’s a long way to go in the 2022 regular season. They need to carry the momentum against Tampa Bay to the Raiders on Monday and then against Buffalo the following Sunday.