Chiefs clinch AFC No. 1 seed, first-round bye with win over Raiders

The Kansas City Chiefs have secured the AFC’s No. 1 seed for the third time in five seasons.

Kansas City defeated the Las Vegas Raiders, 31-13, on Saturday in their regular-season finale to clinch the conference’s top seed, which includes a first-round bye and potentially home-field advantage throughout the postseason.

As a result of the cancellation of the Week 17 Buffalo Bills-Cincinnati Bengals game following the harrowing situation involving Bills safety Damar Hamlin, the Chiefs were put in position to wrap up the top seed on Saturday. With a final record of 14-3, the Chiefs cannot be matched in winning percentage by the Bills, who can improve to 13-3 with a win on Sunday against the New England Patriots.

Per a resolution agreed to Friday by NFL Clubs during a Special League Meeting, if Buffalo beats New England on Sunday and goes on to meet the Chiefs in the AFC title game, the contest would be played at a neutral site. If Buffalo loses in Week 18, a potential Bills-Chiefs Championship game would be played in Kansas City.

This is the third time the Chiefs have been the No. 1 seed under head Coach Andy Reid and with Patrick Mahomes at quarterback. They did so previously in 2018 and 2020.