Chiefs, Bills can sell tickets for potential neutral-site AFC title game in Atlanta

NFL commissioner Roger Goodell

It’s common for tickets to a game that may or may not happen to be made available for purchase to fans of teams in many sports.

But when you consider that some still think the Bengals got a raw deal in having to travel to Buffalo for their divisional-round game against the Bills – without a coin flip or neutral-site consideration – it feels somewhat Offensive that the NFL announced Tuesday that tickets for a potential neutral-site AFC title game in Atlanta between Buffalo and the Kansas City Chiefs are scheduled to go on sale Wednesday.

“The NFL has advised the Clubs to start selling tickets from their allotment, in preparation for a scenario in which a neutral site game would take place,” the league announced. “Season ticket members for both teams who previously opted-in to purchase AFC Championship game tickets will have an exclusive presale opportunity to buy tickets to the potential AFC title game in Atlanta at a preferred rate beginning at 10 am ET/9 am CT on Wednesday , January 18.”

Mercedes-Benz Stadium, home of the Atlanta Falcons, was selected as the neutral site for the AFC title game on Jan. 29 if the Bills and Chiefs advance in the Divisional round.

If the Bengals and Jaguars advance, Paycor Stadium would host the AFC Championship. If the Bengals and Chiefs advance, Cincinnati would play at Arrowhead Stadium. If the Jags and Bills advance, they’d meet in Buffalo.

Many have suggested via social media that a neutral site or coin flip should have been part of the NFL’s recent playoff scenario revision for more than just a potential Chiefs-Bills title game. From Pro Football Talk’s Michael David Smith via Twitter earlier this week:

LOVE SPORTS? [ Subscribe now for unlimited access to Cincinnati.com ]

This article originally appeared on Cincinnati Enquirer: NFL: Sell tickets to potential Chiefs-Bills AFC title game in Atlanta