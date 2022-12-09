Chiefs at Broncos spread, line, picks: Expert predictions for Week 14 NFL game

Patrick Mahomes is a perfect 9-0 against the Denver Broncos in his career and he’ll look to make it 10 straight Sunday. Kansas City is favored by more than a touchdown.

Kickoff is set for 4:05 pm ET from Empower Field at Mile High. CBS will broadcast the game.

The Chiefs suffered a tough loss to the Bengals on Sunday and now find themselves not controlling their own destiny to get the only bye in the AFC Playoffs. The good news for Kansas City is that the season ends with an easy schedule that features only one team currently in the NFL Playoff Picture, and that’s the Seattle Seahawks.

Kansas City can clinch the AFC West with a win on Sunday and a Chargers loss to the Dolphins on Sunday night.

The Broncos, on the other hand, don’t have much to look forward to. This season is lost with the worst offense in football (13.8 PPG) and Denver not owning its first-round pick in the draft. Wide receiver Courtland Sutton suffered a hamstring injury last week and is questionable for the game.

One trend worth keeping an eye on is that the under has hit in four of the last five Chiefs games. The Broncos under has hit in 12 of 13 games this season.

(Photo of Andy Reid: Andy Lyons/Getty Images)