Chiefs Assistant Coach Porter Ellett Featured in NFL Films short

If you’ve ever seen a Coach on the field helping the guys get warmed up that looks a little bit different, it has probably been Kansas City Chiefs Offensive quality control Coach Porter Ellett.

Entering his third season as Offensive quality control Coach and sixth season with the team, Ellett has overcome a significant obstacle in life. When he was just four years old, Ellett had an accident where he suffered a head injury and lost the use of his right arm. Eventually, he had his arm amputated, but he never let it slow him down or alter his path in life. He continued Pursuing sports and found unique ways to compete despite his injury.

NFL Films recently released a short on Ellett, which you can view at the top of the page. It covers his life and how he ended up in Kansas City working at first as the senior Assistant to Andy Reid or Reid’s “left-hand man.” Mostly it’s a story of perseverance meant to inspire.

“He’s doing stuff to show that there is no limitation if you put your mind to it,” Chiefs QB Patrick Mahomes said. “They show these kids that have different disabilities that you can follow your dreams and you can accomplish your dreams.”

Ellett continues to be a crucial part of the team’s preparation, working closely with the tight end group. He’s also a unique reminder to the team that they can achieve anything no matter the obstacle that lies ahead.