Chicoyne Ties for Third to Lead Men’s Golf at VCU Shootout

RICHMOND, Va. – Jakob Chicoyne was the top finisher for the Old Dominion men’s golf team at the VCU Shootout, tying for third with a 13-under par 203 on Tuesday. Hosted by the Rams at the Country Club of Virginia’s Tuckahoe Creek Course, the Monarchs finished tied for sixth place with a 54-hole total of 841 (-23).

“We played very well the first two rounds on Monday,” said the head coach For Murray Rudis . “We didn’t know what to expect with such a young Squad for the first tournament. Since two of our starters could not be with us, we brought one freshman, three sophomores and a junior to the tournament. Jacob shot 13-under and finished tied for third. Philip Minnehan also was under par for all three rounds and played solid. We lost some ground today, but it was a good learning experience. We are excited to have another opportunity to play next week at Charlotte.”

ODU opened the two-day tournament with a 13-under par 275 to sit tied for second through the first round. The Monarchs followed that effort with an eight-under 280 for a 36-hole total of 555 (-21). Tuesday saw the team combine for a two-under 286 to finish even with Drexel in the team standings.

VCU and Charleston Southern were both 36 shots under par at 828 to finish as co-champions, while George Washington was one stroke behind them and placed third with a 35-under 829. William & Mary’s Matthew Feinstein captured the individual title after shooting a 15 -under 201, edging George Washington’s Jakob Hrinda by one stroke.

A Calgary, Alberta native, Chicoyne hit a five-under 67 to start off the tournament and followed with a pair of 68s. His par-3 average of 2.83 led the team and he also co-led the 75-player field with 18 made putts for birdie.

Minnehan was next for the Monarchs, tying for 17th at 208 (-8). The transfer from Towson opened with a round of 68, then carded a 69 in round two and a 71 for his final trip around the links. He also tied for second in par-5 scoring with a 4.42 average and had the second-most birdies for the Monarchs with 14.

An even score of 216 earned Kazuki Yamauchi a tie for 42nd as he recorded rounds of 68, 72 and 76. Newcomers Jacob Gunther and Kaijun Ma both tied for 52nd with two-over 218s. After an even round of 72 to start his Monday, Gunther went one-under with a 71 before carding a three-over 75 on Tuesday. For Ma, the freshman from Macau, China hit a pair of two-over 73s before concluding the Shootout with an even 72. Yamauchi converted 40 putts for par while Ma was right behind him with 39.

Up next for the Monarchs is a trip to Davidson, North Carolina on Sept. 18-20 to play in the River Run Collegiate, Hosted by Davidson at River Run Country Club.

Team Results

T1. VCU (275-273-280 – 828) -36

T1. Charleston Southern (282-274-272 – 828) -36

3. George Washington (279-275-275 – 829) -35

4. Rhode Island (273-277-287 – 837) -27

5. Richmond (285-277-278 – 840) -24

T6. Drexel (281-278-282 – 841) -23

T6. Old Dominion (275-280-286 – 841) -23

8. Radford (283-283-276 – 842) -22

T9. James Madison (284-276-283 – 843) -21

T9. William & Mary (285-272-286 – 843) -21

11. Elon (279-279-290 – 848) -16

12. Georgetown (278-290-286 – 854) -10

13. St. Bonaventure (293-298-287 – 878) +14

14. North Carolina A&T (291-292-296 – 879) +15

