Chico State men’s basketball wins big at home

The Chico State men’s basketball defended its home court Thursday night, defeating Cal State Dominguez Hills 69-63.

The Wildcats led 37-31 at halftime, and the two teams played to an even 32-32 in the second half despite five lead changes.

Chico State freshman Jojo Murphy led the Wildcats with 30 points and senior Joshua Hamilton had eight points, eight rebounds and five assists. Dylan Bequist had seven points and eight rebounds and Justin Vigil led the Wildcats with nine rebounds.

3-point shooting made a difference for Chico State, as the Wildcats made five three’s in each half while holding the Toros to six 3-pointers in the entirety of Thursday’s game. Free-throw shooting also made a difference, as the Toros went 9-of-17 from the line and the Wildcats shot 11-of-16.

Chico State (6-6, 4-3 California Collegiate Athletic Association) plays next at 3 pm Saturday at home against Cal State East Bay.

College Women’s basketball

Cal State Dominguez Hills 72, Chico State 50: After playing a tight first half against an unbeaten Cal State Dominguez Hills Squad (13-0, 7-0 CCAA), the Toros’ offense came out strong in the second half to defeat the Wildcats on Thursday night in Chico.

The No. 20 Division II team in the Nation Cal State Dominguez Hills led 34-33 at halftime, but outscored the Wildcats 22-8 in the third quarter and 16-9 in the fourth.

Brandy Huffhines led Chico with 13 points, seven rebounds and three assists. Myli Martinez scored 10 points, Zhane Duckett had nine points, Haley Ison had eight points and Jordan Morris had five rebounds.

The Wildcats struggled shooting in the second half, shooting 25 percent after shooting 41% in the opening half. Meanwhile the Toros shot 51% in the first half and 43% in the second half.

Chico State (8-5, 4-3 CCAA) plays next at 1 pm Saturday at home against Cal State East Bay.

Prep boys basketball

Chico High 58, Shasta 46: Chico High defeated Shasta on Thursday night in Shasta to open Eastern Athletic League play.

After the two teams were tied at 14 after the first quarter, the Panthers outscored the Wolves 20-8 in the second quarter to take a 12 point lead at halftime. The Wolves trimmed the lead to eight points after three quarters, but the Panthers took a 14-10 advantage in the fourth quarter.

Odin Nielsen led Chico with 14 points, Rashad Samuels had 11 points and five assists, Rakim Young-Thomas had nine points, four assists, four rebounds and two steals, and Phil Bernardez had nine points and 10 rebounds.

Chico High (12-4, 1-0 EAL) plays next at 7:30 pm Tuesday at home against Enterprise.

