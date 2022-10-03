Chico, PV square off Tuesday night in volleyball

The Chico High School varsity girls’ volleyball team coming off of a successful tournament in Arizona over the weekend, will take on the Pleasant Valley High Vikings for the first time this year in a Matchup of Eastern Athletic League foes.

The Vikings will bring an unbeaten (4-0) league record into the home match against the Panthers, who are tied for second in the EAL with a 3-1 mark with Foothill.

In other games on Tuesday night, Paradise will be at Durham at 6 pm Games starting at 6:30 pm include Orland at Oroville, Las Plumas at Gridley, Hamilton at Core Butte, Biggs at Williams and Los Molinos at Maxwell.

On Wednesday night, the Vikings will also play at home against 2-18 Red Bluff, with that game starting at 7 pm

On Thursday the Panthers will travel to Redding to take on Enterprise at 7:00 pm

Other volleyball games on Thursday include Durham at East Nicolaus and Paradise at Colusa, with both matches starting at 6 pm

At 6:30 pm, Los Molinos will be at Hamilton; Core Butte will be at Biggs; Corning at Oroville, Orland at Gridley and Pierce will be at Willows.

Both Chico High and Pleasant Valley will be out of town in tournament action on Friday and Saturday.

Prep field hockey

Chico High and Pleasant Valley coming off their epic overtime battle last week at Asgard yard, will be hosting Stick it to Cancer home games this week.

The Vikings will play today against Corning starting at 4:45 pm at Asgard Yard in their Stick it to Cancer home game. Chico High will play host to Davis on Wednesday at 5:15 pm

College men’s soccer

In men’s college soccer, Butte will play just once this week, and it will be Tuesday at Lake Tahoe Community College starting at 2 pm

On Thursday, Chico State will host Cal State East Bay at 4:30 pm Then, on Sunday, the Wildcats will be on the road at Stanislaus State at 11:30 am

College Women’s soccer

On Tuesday, the Butte College women will be playing at Defending Golden Valley Conference Champion Lake Tahoe Community College at 4 pm

Butte is 1-0 in GVC play this year while Lake Tahoe is 2-0, having outscored the Redwoods and Siskiyous 20-0.

On Thursday, Cal State East Bay is at Chico State at 7 pm

On Friday, the Roadrunners returned home to take on Shasta College in a game set to kick off at 2 pm

And on Sunday, the Wildcat Women’s team will travel to play Stanislaus State at 2 pm

College volleyball

On Wednesday, Stanislaus State plays at Chico State starting at 5 pm Then, on Friday, the Wildcats will travel to Stanislaus for a 5 pm game.

Also, on Friday night, the College of the Redwoods will visit Butte college for a 6 pm start.

Prep football

In local prep football action, Red Bluff is at Chico High, starting at 7:30 pm, while Pleasant Valley is on the road at Enterprise at 7:30 pm

In other 7:30 pm games, Orland is at Oroville; Corning is at Gridley and Biggs is at Trinity. Games starting at 7:00 pm include Paradise hosting Las Plumas, Durham at East Nicolaus and Hamilton at willows.