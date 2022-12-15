Chicken Salad Chick Signs Two Development Agreements for Colorado Springs and Denver

By: Chicken Salad Chick | 0 Shares 78 Reads

December 15, 2022 // Franchising.com // DENVER – Chicken Salad Chick has announced the signing of two development deals for Colorado. The signed agreements will bring 6 units to Denver and 3 units to Colorado Springs.

Behind the Denver agreement are franchisees Maureen McFerson and Luke Hadden, Residents of South Denver. McFerson has a 10-year career supporting top food companies and quick service restaurants globally in research development and quality assurance. McFerson and Hadden are active Coloradoans who share a passion for food, an active outdoor lifestyle, and love the people in their community.

“We’re excited to bring Chicken Salad Chick to the South Denver Metro area so we can enjoy it Anytime we want, but we’re even more excited to introduce the Chicken Salad Chick experience to people who haven’t tried it yet,” said McPherson. “We wanted to create more inroads into where we call home, and providing a fresh, healthy, and convenient restaurant with gracious hospitality that stems from a company with a community-oriented culture seemed like the best way to do that. We can’t wait to see people enjoying sunny days on the restaurant patio or picking up a Quick Chick to-go on their way to kickball, a local brewery, concert, tailgate with friends or up to the mountains.”

Leading the Colorado Springs development are franchisees Kirsten and David Garrett, and Kirsten’s mother Judy. Originally from Colorado, Kirsten, an Air Force veteran, was stationed in Montgomery, AL when she first learned about Chicken Salad Chick. After her time in the Air Force, she moved back to Colorado and opened a home care business for seniors, with her mother and husband. After many years of traveling to Alabama to visit family and get a taste of Chicken Salad Chick, Kirsten called in to see if the brand was expanding in Colorado.

“Bringing Chicken Salad Chick to Colorado Springs has been a dream of mine. The community is getting a great new option for lunch and dinner, and I can’t wait for the rest of the community to be hooked like we are,” said Kirsten Garrett. “Besides the quality food, opening three new locations is a new and exciting challenge for us. We really enjoyed watching a business start and grow with our homecare company, and can’t wait to be able to serve our community in a different capacity with our new Chicken Salad Chick locations.”

