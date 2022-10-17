Chick-Fil-A Classic Basketball Event Back in Lexington County This Year

Expect another star-studded holiday basketball season in Chronicle Country.

The Chick-Fil-A Classic will return to Lexington County, taking place once again at River Bluff and Lexington high schools.

The event had previously taken place at Richland Northeast High School before ongoing campus construction resulted in a move to Lexington. Both the American and National Division tournaments were played in The Swamp at River Bluff, while the Carolinas Classic took place at Wildcat Gymnasium at Lexington High School.

The Gators and Wildcats faced each other in the Carolinas Challenge. Irmo finished runner-up in the American Division to Archbishop Stepinac (NY).

This year’s list of teams features some of the top programs in the country, including Oak Hill Academy out of Virginia, now led by former Ridge View head Coach Yerrick Stoneman, along with Hillcrest Prep (Ariz.), Southern California Academy (Calif.) IMG Academy (Fla.) Providence Day School (NC) Huntington Prep (WVa.) Greensboro Day School (NC) The Rock School (Fla.) John Marshall High School (Fla.) Columbus High School (Fla.) Wheeler High School ( Ga.), Calvary Christian Academy (Fla.), AC Flora and WJ Keenan High School.

Among the top prospects in this year’s tournament are forward Cameron Boozer of Columbia High School, ranked No. 1 in ESPN’s Class of 2025, forwards Bryson Tucker and Amier Ali, both of IMG Academy, point guard Isaiah Collier of Wheeler High and shooting guard Cam Scott of Lexington.

“Great opportunity for our student athletes to display their hard work against a national team in Columbus,” Lexington head Coach Elliott Pope said. “Very excited to get the year started and compete with this group of young men. Cam has continued to work hard and embrace this process; we’re excited to see him and his continued development this year.”

Shot Clock

Chick-Fil-A Classic Organizer Gary Fulmer also confirmed a 35-second shot clock will be used for the games played at River Bluff High School. The SC High School League voted 10-2 last April to approve the use of a shot clock in high school basketball invitationals and showcases beginning next fall.

The National Federation of High Schools allowed in 2021 any states to adopt the shot clock in high school basketball beginning in the 2022-23 academic year.

It’s Dec. 28, the three-point contest and slam dunk competition will take place. Irmo’s Dylan Williams was last year’s three-point champion.

In conjunction with the Classic, a golf tournament is scheduled for Nov. 14 at Mid-Carolina Country Club in Prosperity. Proceeds from the tournament will be put towards funding Scholarships for needy students in the Midlands, according to Lexington County School District 1 Athletics Director David Bennett.

The brackets and game times will be released later. Visit chick-fil-aclassic.com for more information.

Cayce Roundball, Christmas Classics

Prior to the Chick-Fil-A Classic, two Christmas tournaments are scheduled in Lexington County.

The second annual Christmas Classic is scheduled for Dec. 17-20 at Lexington High School. The girls tournament will include two varsity divisions (Gold and Silver) and a Junior Varsity division.

Among the participants are Dutch Fork, Dorman, Spring Valley, Wade Hampton, North Augusta, Gilbert, Hartsville and Spartanburg.

The Cayce Roundball Classic is scheduled for Dec. 20-23 at Brookland-Cayce High School. The 18-team field includes four Defending state Champions from Georgia and South Carolina, including Gray Collegiate Academy, Ridge View, Dutch Fork, Westwood, AC Flora, Lancaster, JF Byrnes, Spartanburg, Hartsville, North Augusta, Dreher, TL Hanna and Fort Dorchester.

The brackets for both the Christmas Classic and the Cayce Roundball Classic will be released at a later date.