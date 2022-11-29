Chicharito’s shock move, signing for the new soccer tournament the Kings League

Spanish YouTube and Twitch star Ibai Llanos has completed the signing of Mexico and LA Galaxy star Chicharito (Javier Hernández). The 34-year-old striker appeared live with Ibai to announce the signing on Ibai’s Twitch channel.

Ibai’s team is known as FC Porcinos.

Chicharito had previously been seen being emotional at the news that Ibai wanted to sign him. At that invite from Ibai the Mexican star said: “I don’t have any games until the 25th of February with LA Galaxy. It’s something we can talk aboutmy agent will have to get involved a bit because I’m an employee of one of the biggest Clubs in MLS but we can negotiate and try it! It’d be so cool to pull this off, I really appreciate it!“

The phrase ‘Imaginemos cosas chingonas‘ used by Chicharito before beating Germany in the World Cup, is often translated as “Let’s imagine amazing things.”

Kings League – Piqué and Ibai’s new soccer tournament

The Kings League is a new soccer project from former Barcelona defender Piqué and influencer Ibai. The idea is a seven-a-side tournament with soccer stars and former players, along with well-known streamers, as well as members of the public, taking part.

Ibai, who has nine million followers on YouTube, operates the world’s fourth-most followed Twitch channel in the world, which is the number one Spanish-language channel. Along with Piqué, he is the co-founder of Esports team KOI.

Why is Chicharito not at the World Cup with Mexico?

Coach Gerard Martino said back in September that despite Chicharito’s solid form in the MLS they had “simply opted for other forwards.”