Chicana, Native American Artist Lucinda Hinojos Makes History With Super Bowl LVII Ticket Design

Lucinda Hinojos. National Football League

Each and every one of the 56 Super Bowls played prior to Super Bowl LVII in Glendale, AZ have been played on Native land. This year, for the first time, the National Football League will honor Native America at the showcase event of American sports. All of the more than 60,000 tickets distributed for the game taking place on Sunday February 12 at State Farm Stadium outside Phoenix will feature the artwork of Lucinda Hinojos (b. 1981; Pascua Yaqui, Chiricahua Apache, White Mountain Apache, and Pima (Akimel O ‘Odham)), the first Chicana, Native American artist to work with the league.

The image she created centers the Vince Lombardi Trophy, awarded to the winning team. It’s a portrait in a sense. Reflected on the Trophy are the White Tank Mountains which can be seen behind the stadium.

Lucinda Hinojo’s Super Bowl LVII ticket design. National Football League

“For me, this is a really huge deal because not many people know that here in Arizona we have 22 tribes, nor do they even know the land that we’re on, so with everything that I’m doing with this painting, it ties into those elements,” Hinojos, who was born and raised in the Phoenix area, told Forbes.com. “This painting represents celebrating the Super Bowl, but at the same time, it’s also honoring both of my cultures, the Chicano culture and my Indigenous culture.”

In addition to the game ticket, the image will be featured on posters and signage around the area leading up to the event. Furthering the visibility of Native culture at Super Bowl LVII, Hinojos along with Cahokia, an Indigenous-led platform for creative peacekeeping, and fellow artists Randy Barton (Diné/Navajo), Anitra “Yukue” Molina (Yaqui), and Carrie “CC” Curley (San Carlos Apache) are Collaborating on the largest Super Bowl mural to date, 9,500 square feet painted on the Monarch Theater in downtown Phoenix. The artwork is a symbol of Indigenous Collaboration emphasizing the narrative of community and unity.

“Working with the NFL is such a mainstream (opportunity) and so being in this space, for me, it’s a form of reclamation and letting others know that we are still here,” Hinojos said. “When we’re in these spaces, I don’t have to say it verbally, I like to say it through my work. In this piece you’re going to see my Chicano culture, you’re going to see my Native culture, and you’re also going to see the land that we’re on because I spent a lot of time in the Salt River ( Pima (Akimel O’Odham)-Maricopa) Reservation on the tribal side, and a lot of those elements that have been teaching me, I’ve incorporated in this painting.”

Today, the Salt River Pima (Akimel O’Odham)-Maricopa Reservation sits on the eastern edge of the Phoenix area, opposite Glendale. The entire region, however, is Ancestral Indigenous homeland. All of North America is. Hinojos Nods to Akimel O’Odham heritage and Homeland with the basket sitting at the base of the Trophy in her painting.

Hinojos brought up the idea of ​​having a land acknowledgment read before the game with the NFL, but that will not be happening this year. The wheels of progress turn slowly.

Prominently Featured in the artwork on either side of the Trophy are depictions of a Fancy Shawl dancer and an Azteca dancer, Additionally paying Homage to the Indigenous Tribes in Arizona.

“I picked female dancers because I wanted to capture that elegant essence of their spirit. As women, we are nurturers, and you can naturally feel that energy we carry,” Hinojos explained. “I wanted to incorporate movement and I wanted to incorporate the Azteca Dancers and when they’re moving, they’re not dancing, they’re in ceremony, and everything they’re wearing has significant meaning. With the Fancy Shawl dancer, I was trying to be universal; the fancy shawl is not known to the Southwest as much, but when I go to a powwow–and I know powwows are not native to the Southwest either–but those things were brought to us, and I love going to powwows and one of my favorite elements is seeing the Fancy Shawl dancers.”

Patterned on the mountains atop which the Dancers are placed, 22 Diamonds representing Arizona’s 22 Native Tribes have been painted. Further reflecting the area’s Sonoran Desert landscape, an iconic “armed” saguaro cactus, found nowhere else on earth, is painted on the field in the middle-ground. Barrell cactus and prickly pear cactus are pictured at the base of the trophy.

Opposite the saguaro, a corn stalk. Prior to its development, the area around State Farm Stadium was a corn field, an essential food source for many Native nations across North America.

A hummingbird graces the picture.

“I don’t just paint hummingbirds because they’re beautiful. It’s because I’ve had this spiritual connection with them since I was a little girl, and every time something significant happens in my life, they show up, or they bring people into my life,” Hinojos said. “When (the NFL) asked about hummingbirds, I told them in the Aztec culture, they’re called huitzilopochtli; the warriors, when they would fall, they reincarnate to a hummingbird. In Apache, they are messengers.”

“In seeing Lucinda’s work for the first time, we were struck by the vibrancy and energy she captures in her paintings. Her unique approach to color and design makes her the perfect artist to bring to life the themes of celebration, unity, local culture, and football in our Super Bowl LVII theme art,” Marissa Solis, SVP of Global Brand and Consumer Marketing for the NFL , told Forbes.com of Hinojos’ selection to create the ticket image. “Lucinda’s humanity, authenticity and dedication to her art and community became apparent after our first meeting. On top of her incredible talent, the opportunity for us to break barriers and finally award this critical piece to the first indigenous female is a very important milestone.”

The NFL has also designated four local Native American communities as Official Super Bowl Host Committee Partners: Ak-Chin Indian Community, Fort McDowell Yavapai Nation, Gila River Indian Communities and Tohono O’odham Nation.

“We are all committed to delivering an unforgettable Super Bowl experience and creating lasting social and economic impact across local communities in Arizona,” Solis said.

In addition to the ticket–of which the artist hopes to receive a few to attend the game with family–Hinojos is Collaborating with NFL football supplier Wilson on a special Indigenous football design inspired by her own personal artistic journey and the importance of heritage and community to her The ball will be available for purchase online and at the Super Bowl Experience at the Phoenix Convention Center where Hinojos will appear to sign Editions of the ball. Her original painting will be on display there as well.

“The ticket is the center of it all,” Hinojos has said of the Super Bowl.

So are America’s Indigenous people.