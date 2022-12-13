Chicago Travel Industry Golf Outing Raises $7,500 for Make-A-Wish

Organizers of the 2022 Chicagoland Travel Industry & Hospitality Golf Outing have donated $7,500 to Make-A-Wish Illinois, a non-profit Charity that helps to “create life-changing wishes for children with critical illnesses.”

The money was raised primarily by silent and live auctions of travel prizes after the golf outing dinner and raffle. Auction items were supplied by industry partners with a portion of the proceeds going to Make-A-Wish. The 2021 outing raised $5,000 for Make-A-Wish.

ADVERTISING

MORE Destination & Tourism

This year’s event took place July 18 at Prairie Landing Golf Club in West Chicago, Ill. About 112 played in the 18-hole golf scramble and were joined by another 44 attendees for the after-golf cocktails, buffet dinner, and the raffle and live auction. The event is chaired by Dan Trankina, business development manager for Pleasant Holidays Journese.

The 2023 golf outing will operate under a new, shorter name – 4th Annual Midwest Travel Industry Charity Golf Event. It is scheduled for July 17, 2023, at Bloomingdale Golf Club, 181 Glen Ellyn Road, Bloomingdale, Ill.

The four-person scramble will begin at noon with a shotgun start. Registration will start at 9 am, followed by a putting content at 9:30 am

The reception hall opens at 5 pm with prizes and silent auction starting at 5:45 pm, followed by a buffet dinner at 6. The live auction and raffle prizes will begin at 7 pm and the silent auction will end at 7:30.

Cost for a foursome is $600, which includes golf for four people, carts with GPS, range balls, use of locker rooms with showers and towels, beverage ticket, and the buffet dinner. Cost for an individual golfer is $160; for a non-golfer, the cost for the buffet dinner, beverage ticket, raffle and auctions is $50.

Numerous sponsorships are available, from $125 for course signage on holes 4 or 5, and website Mentions with Rolling website logo, emails, day program and more. It costs $500 for dinner table sponsorship for eight people or to sponsor the Bloody May station before the shotgun start.

For more information, click here.