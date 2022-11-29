Chicago startup Puttshack to bring high-tech mini golf to Natick Mall

NATICK A next-generation indoor mini-golf course is coming to the Natick Mall, filling space that was most recently occupied by an American Girl doll store.

The golf course is being developed by Puttshack, a Chicago startup that claims to be “the world’s first and only upscale, tech-infused mini-golf destination with global food and drink.” Three golf courses will be spread across two floors.

“With its close Proximity to Boston, in the heart of MetroWest suburbs, Natick serves as the ideal destination to extend our presence in Massachusetts,” Dave Diamond, president of Puttshack, said in a press release. “Bringing Puttshack to the greater Boston area will provide locals and visitors alike with a perfect spot for date nights or high-energy and engaging excursions with family and friends.”

Puttshack came to Massachusetts last month, opening a 26,000-square-foot, four-course layout in Boston’s Seaport neighborhood. It was Puttshack’s third US location, after Atlanta and Chicago. According to previous reports, it plans to open in at least 10 more US cities.

The American Girl Doll store closed in March 2019. Puttshack plans a late 2023 opening.

‘Interesting tenants’: Natick Mall is more than just stores it’s a place to do fun stuff

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button