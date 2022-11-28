Chicago soccer fans coming out in force for USA vs. Iran

The stakes are high, and so is the excitement level for week two of the World Cup. Fans around the Chicago area are getting ready for Tuesday’s do-or-die Matchup for the United States.

We checked out a prime example of how the World Cup unites the world by going to an Irish pub, in Chicago, full of people from Brazil. They were in Chicago for a medical conference but found their way to Fado, a pub in River North, to watch Brazil play Switzerland.

There were also a few Americans cheering for Brazil Monday, but planning to back the US to win on Tuesday.

“We need to make like three or four goals, so we can like send a message like hey, the US is nothing to play with. You’ll see me with a USA hat tomorrow,” said Stevenson Debrito, before breaking away to cheer for Brazil scoring a goal.

Brazil has advanced to the Round of 16, and when the US Men’s National Team tries to do the same Tuesday, good luck finding a seat at Fado or other local pubs.

“I’d say two hours before the game we’ll be pretty close to being full,” said Kieran Aherne, General Manager, Fado Irish Pub.

The US plays at the same time as England Tuesday, so it’s a good thing there are so many TVs.

“We have to divide and conquer with respect the space we have, so we’ll do like 3/4’s USA, a quarter to the England game and get in as many people as we can to enjoy the game, and we go from there ,” said Aherne.

The big question is whether the US will go forward from there. The team must beat Iran, or they go home. A draw isn’t enough.

A soccer star from Homer Glen tells FOX 32 Chicago that Team USA must start strong, transition quickly and score.

“We’ve got to find a way to put the ball in the back of the net, and I think if we do that then we’ve given ourselves more than enough chance to advance out the group and make everyone go crazy back here in the states,” said Brad Guzan. He currently plays for ATL United, and an injury kept him from the World Cup team this year.

Soccer fans are already crazy here, so just imagine how Chicago will cheer if Team USA keeps its World Cup Dreams alive when they play Tuesday.