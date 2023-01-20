Chicago Sky Basketball Academy Begins 2023 Scholarship Program for Youth Girls Basketball

CHICAGO (January 20, 2023) — The Chicago Sky Basketball Academy is starting its 2023 Travel Team Scholarship Program for youth girls basketball. In partnership with and funded by the Chicago Sky Cares Foundation, the Scholarship program is built for young girls in grades 7-10 who aspire to be high impact high school players and take their game to the next level.

“We strongly believe that all talented, passionate basketball players should have equal access to opportunities to develop their skill set and grow their game, independent of financial means,” said Adam Fox, CEO and President of the Chicago Sky. “The Scholarships are made possible via generous donations to the Chicago Sky Cares Foundation.”

Ten (10) Scholarships will be awarded for the Spring/Summer 2023 season (March to July), valued at $2,500. Recipients will also be awarded a shooting shirt, backpack, and use of a uniform.

The season runs March through July and Travel Teams practice three (3) times per week with eight (8) weekend tournaments. Coaches will focus on the Fundamentals of basketball, and players will learn how to recognize choices, understand their strengths and weaknesses, make great decisions, and chart a path to self-improvement on and off the court.

The Scholarship application can be found Chicago Sky Basketball Academy website here. Applications are due by February 15. Applicants will be notified by February 22 if they have been awarded a scholarship.

ABOUT CHICAGO SKY BASKETBALL ACADEMY: Founded in 2012, the Chicago Sky Basketball Academy brings an integrated and interactive philosophy to basketball and leadership development for girls 9 to 18 in Chicago and the western Suburbs using our Holistic approach to training. Our promise is to develop successful and joyful high school basketball players who learn over time how to fully integrate and engage their physical and mental skills, capabilities, and preparation. Visit CSBA’s website for more.

ABOUT CHICAGO SKY: The WNBA Chicago Sky is a professional Women’s basketball team founded in 2005 by principal owner, Michael Alter. The Chicago Sky was the first independently owned Women’s professional basketball team to join the WNBA and plays at the Wintrust Arena. The season runs from May to September. Season tickets on-sale now. Call 866.SKY.WNBA or visit sky.wnba.com for more.