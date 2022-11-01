Chicago Golf Club to host 2033 US Women’s Open

Chicago Golf Club has hosted USGA Championships across three centuries, but never a US Women’s Open. That will change in 2033, the USGA has announced, when the biggest Championship in Women’s golf heads to the historic club. The Charles Blair Macdonald club will also host the 2036 Walker Cup Match.

Chicago Golf Club has previously hosted 12 USGA championships, including the Inaugural US Senior Women’s Open in 2018, won by Dame Laura Davies. Other Championships include the US Open (1897, 1900 and 1911); US Amateur (1897, 1905, 1909 and 1912); US Women’s Amateur (1903); Walker Cup (1928 and 2005); US Senior Amateur (1979).

Founded in 1892, Chicago Golf Club debuted the first 18-hole course in the United States in 1893 and became one of five founding member clubs of the USGA in 1894.

“The history of the USGA and American golf can’t be told without Chicago Golf Club, and just over 125 years after hosting its first USGA championship, we’re thrilled to announce our return for two additional significant events,” said John Bodenhamer, USGA chief championship officer. “With the tremendous support of its members and a world-class venue, we’re confident that Chicago Golf Club will deliver memorable moments and an opportunity for golf fans around the world to see one of the country’s finest golf venues.”

The 2023 US Women’s Open will be contested at Pebble Beach Golf Links for the first time. Other upcoming Venues include The Riviera Country Club (2026), Inverness Club (2027), Oakmont Country Club (2028, 2038), Pinehurst Resort & Country Club (2029), The Los Angeles Country Club (2032) and Merion Golf Club (2034) , 2046).

The 2023 Walker Cup will be contested at the Old Course in St. Andrews and the 2025 edition will be Cypress Point.