Chicago Golf Club named future host for US Women’s Open, Walker Cup

Chicago Golf Club is set to add to its storied history as the US Women’s Open and Walker Cup will visit the club over the next 15 years. Getty Images

Chicago Golf Club is one of the most storied courses in the United States, and soon, it will add two new chapters to its illustrious history.

The USGA announced on Tuesday that Chicago GC will host two USGA Championships over the next decade-plus as the US Women’s Open and Walker Cup will be played at the renowned club. The US Women’s Open will visit Chicago in 2033 while the Walker Cup will follow in 2036.

USGA names Pebble Beach as third Anchor site, announces 6 more future majors By:

Josh Sens





“The history of the USGA and American golf can’t be told without Chicago GC, and just over 125 years after hosting its first USGA championship, we’re thrilled to announce our return for two additional significant events,” said John Bodenhamer, USGA chief championship officer. “With the tremendous support of its members and a world-class venue, we’re confident that Chicago GC will deliver memorable moments and an opportunity for golf fans around the world to see one of the country’s finest golf venues.”

Chicago GC is located in the western suburbs of the city and was founded in 1892 by CB Macdonald. It debuted the first 18-hole course in America the following year and was one of five founding member Clubs of the USGA when the governing body was established in 1894.

The club has hosted 12 USGA Championships over the course of its history, most recently the US Senior Women’s Open in 2018, and has hosted Championships in three different centuries. Only six courses have hosted more championships than Chicago GC.

“Hosting the best players in the world — men, women, amateur and professional — for USGA events is a point of pride for our club and a significant part of our long history,” said Herb Getz, Chicago GC president. “We very much look forward to building upon that history and continuing our valued partnership with the USGA on an even larger stage well into the future.”

Check out below for a full list of future venues for the US Women’s Open and Walker Cup.

US Women’s Open future sites

2023 – Pebble Beach, Pebble Beach, Calif.

2024 – Lancaster Country Club, Lancaster, Pa.

2025 – Erin Hills Golf Course, Erin, Wisc.

2026 – Riviera Country Club, Pacific Palisades, Calif.

2027—Inverness Club, Toledo, Ohio

2028 – Oakmont Country Club, Oakmont, Pa.

2029 – Pinehurst No. 2, Pinehurst, NC

2030 – Interlachen Country Club, Edina, Minn.

2031 – Oakland Hills Country Club, Bloomfield, Mich.

2032 – Los Angeles Country Club, Los Angeles, Calif.

2033 – Chicago GC, Wheaton, Ill.

2034 – Merion GC, Ardmore, Pa.

Walker Cup future sites

2023 – Old Course, St. Andrews, Scotland

2025 – Cypress Point, Pebble Beach, Calif.

2028 – Bandon Dunes, Bandon, Ore.

2032 – Oakmont Country Club, Oakmont, Pa.

2036 – Chicago GC, Wheaton, Ill.