Chicago Bulls vs Utah Jazz 1/7/23 NBA Picks, Predictions, Odds

The Utah Jazz and Chicago Bulls meet Saturday in NBA action at the United Center. The Utah Jazz have lost 5 of their last 6 games. The Chicago Bulls have won 6 of their last 9 games.

The Utah Jazz are averaging 117.5 points on 47.1 percent shooting and allowing 116.5 points on 48.4 percent shooting. Lauri Markkanen is averaging 24.5 points and 8.4 rebounds, while Jordan Clarkson is averaging 20.6 points and 3.9 rebounds. Malik Beasley is the third double-digit scorer and Collin Sexton is dishing 2.9 assists. The Utah Jazz are shooting 36.6 percent from beyond the arc and 78.7 percent from the free throw line. The Utah Jazz are allowing 34.7 percent shooting from deep and are grabbing 43.6 rebounds per game.

The Chicago Bulls are averaging 114.5 points on 48.7 percent shooting and allowing 115.5 points on 47.8 percent shooting. DeMar DeRozan is averaging 26.6 points and 4.9 assists, while Zach LaVine is averaging 22.4 points and 4.3 rebounds. Nikola Vucevic is the third double-digit scorer and Ayo Dosunmu is grabbing 3.3 rebounds. The Chicago Bulls are shooting 36.8 percent from beyond the arc and 82.3 percent from the free throw line. The Chicago Bulls are allowing 37.2 percent shooting from deep and are grabbing 42.2 rebounds per game.

The Bulls are 3-0-1 ATS in their last 4 home games and 4-0-1 ATS in their last 5 games playing on 0 days rest. The over is 5-1 in Jazz last 6 road games. The over is 5-2 in Bulls last 7 overall. The under is 4-0 in the last 4 meetings in Chicago and 22-8-1 in the last 31 meetings.

I’m not sure how long it will last, but the Chicago Bulls are playing impressive ball over the last week or so, and they’re coming off two solid victories. The Utah Jazz are competitive, and they have the rest advantage, but they’re not great on the road, where they lose by an average of 2.4 points. This line feels soft. I’ll side with the hot Bulls at home.