Chicago Bulls vs. Oklahoma City Thunder: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 1/13/2023 – How to Watch and Stream Major League & College Sports

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander and the Oklahoma City Thunder (19-23) battle the Chicago Bulls (19-23) on Friday, January 13, 2023 at United Center. The game begins at 8:00 PM ET on NBCS-CHI and BSOK.

Key Stats for Bulls vs. Thunder

The 114.2 points per game the Bulls score are only 2.3 fewer points than the Thunder allow (116.5).

Chicago is 11-8 when scoring more than 116.5 points.

Oklahoma City has a 13-7 record when allowing fewer than 114.2 points.

The Thunder put up an average of 116.7 points per game, just 1.8 more points than the 114.9 the Bulls gave up to opponents.

When it scores more than 114.9 points, Oklahoma City is 17-7.

Chicago is 16-10 when it gives up fewer than 116.7 points.

The Bulls are shooting 48.8% from the field this season, 2.3 percentage points higher than the 46.5% the Thunder allow to opponents.

Chicago has a 14-14 straight-up record in games it shoots higher than 46.5% from the field.

Oklahoma City is 12-6 when it shoots higher than 47.5% from the field.

Bulls Players to Watch

The Bulls active leader in points and assists this season is DeMar DeRozan, who puts up 26.1 points per game to go with 4.9 assists.

Nikola Vucevic’s averages this season are 16.9 points, 10.9 rebounds and 3.1 assists per game.

The Bulls get 3.1 three-pointers per game out of Zach LaVine.

Alex Caruso averages 1.5 steals per game, while Vucevic swats 0.9 shots per contest.

Thunder Players to Watch

Gilgeous-Alexander scores 31.0 points per game. He also grabs 4.8 rebounds and dishes out 5.6 assists per game.

Josh Giddey also contributes 15.5 points, 7.9 rebounds and 5.6 assists per game.

Luguentz Dort is the top scorer from distance for the Thunder (among active players), hitting 1.8 Threes per game.

Aleksej Pokusevski swats 1.3 shots per game on average this season. Gilgeous-Alexander chips in on the defensive side with 1.6 steals per game.

Bulls Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 1/4/2023 Nets W 121-112 Mold 1/6/2023 76ers W 126-112 Away 1/7/2023 Jazz W 126-118 Mold 1/9/2023 Celtics L 107-99 Away 1/11/2023 Wizards L 100-97 Away 1/13/2023 Thunder – Mold 1/15/2023 Warriors – Mold 1/19/2023 Pistons – Away 1/23/2023 Hawks – Mold 1/24/2023 Pacers – Away 1/26/2023 Hornets – Away

Thunder Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 1/4/2023 Magic L 126-115 Away 1/6/2023 Wizards W 127-110 Mold 1/8/2023 Mavericks W 120-109 Mold 1/10/2023 Heat L 112-111 Away 1/12/2023 76ers W 133-114 Away 1/13/2023 Bulls – Away 1/15/2023 Nets – Away 1/18/2023 Pacers – Mold 1/20/2023 Kings – Away 1/22/2023 Nuggets – Away 1/25/2023 Hawks – Mold

