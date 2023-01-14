Chicago Bulls vs. Oklahoma City Thunder: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 1/13/2023 – How to Watch and Stream Major League & College Sports
Shai Gilgeous-Alexander and the Oklahoma City Thunder (19-23) battle the Chicago Bulls (19-23) on Friday, January 13, 2023 at United Center. The game begins at 8:00 PM ET on NBCS-CHI and BSOK. Below, we give you all the details you need on how to watch this contest on FuboTV.
How to Watch Bulls vs. Thunder
Key Stats for Bulls vs. Thunder
- The 114.2 points per game the Bulls score are only 2.3 fewer points than the Thunder allow (116.5).
- Chicago is 11-8 when scoring more than 116.5 points.
- Oklahoma City has a 13-7 record when allowing fewer than 114.2 points.
- The Thunder put up an average of 116.7 points per game, just 1.8 more points than the 114.9 the Bulls gave up to opponents.
- When it scores more than 114.9 points, Oklahoma City is 17-7.
- Chicago is 16-10 when it gives up fewer than 116.7 points.
- The Bulls are shooting 48.8% from the field this season, 2.3 percentage points higher than the 46.5% the Thunder allow to opponents.
- Chicago has a 14-14 straight-up record in games it shoots higher than 46.5% from the field.
- Oklahoma City is 12-6 when it shoots higher than 47.5% from the field.
Bulls Players to Watch
- The Bulls active leader in points and assists this season is DeMar DeRozan, who puts up 26.1 points per game to go with 4.9 assists.
- Nikola Vucevic’s averages this season are 16.9 points, 10.9 rebounds and 3.1 assists per game.
- The Bulls get 3.1 three-pointers per game out of Zach LaVine.
- Alex Caruso averages 1.5 steals per game, while Vucevic swats 0.9 shots per contest.
Thunder Players to Watch
- Gilgeous-Alexander scores 31.0 points per game. He also grabs 4.8 rebounds and dishes out 5.6 assists per game.
- Josh Giddey also contributes 15.5 points, 7.9 rebounds and 5.6 assists per game.
- Luguentz Dort is the top scorer from distance for the Thunder (among active players), hitting 1.8 Threes per game.
- Aleksej Pokusevski swats 1.3 shots per game on average this season. Gilgeous-Alexander chips in on the defensive side with 1.6 steals per game.
Bulls Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
|
1/4/2023
|
Nets
|
W 121-112
|
Mold
|
1/6/2023
|
76ers
|
W 126-112
|
Away
|
1/7/2023
|
Jazz
|
W 126-118
|
Mold
|
1/9/2023
|
Celtics
|
L 107-99
|
Away
|
1/11/2023
|
Wizards
|
L 100-97
|
Away
|
1/13/2023
|
Thunder
|
–
|
Mold
|
1/15/2023
|
Warriors
|
–
|
Mold
|
1/19/2023
|
Pistons
|
–
|
Away
|
1/23/2023
|
Hawks
|
–
|
Mold
|
1/24/2023
|
Pacers
|
–
|
Away
|
1/26/2023
|
Hornets
|
–
|
Away
Thunder Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
|
1/4/2023
|
Magic
|
L 126-115
|
Away
|
1/6/2023
|
Wizards
|
W 127-110
|
Mold
|
1/8/2023
|
Mavericks
|
W 120-109
|
Mold
|
1/10/2023
|
Heat
|
L 112-111
|
Away
|
1/12/2023
|
76ers
|
W 133-114
|
Away
|
1/13/2023
|
Bulls
|
–
|
Away
|
1/15/2023
|
Nets
|
–
|
Away
|
1/18/2023
|
Pacers
|
–
|
Mold
|
1/20/2023
|
Kings
|
–
|
Away
|
1/22/2023
|
Nuggets
|
–
|
Away
|
1/25/2023
|
Hawks
|
–
|
Mold
How to watch the Chicago Bulls vs. Oklahoma City Thunder Game on Roku, Apple TV, Fire TV & more
Once you have signed up for your free trial, installing Fubo and watching NBA games on your smart TV is easy:
- Roku: Press the home button on the remote. Go to streaming channels and go to Search Channels. Type in Fubo, select Add channel, press OK, sign in and watch.
- Apple TV: Go to the app store from the home screen, search for Fubo, download the Fubo TV app, sign in and watch.
- Amazon Fire TV Stick: Use the main menu on your Fire TV to search for the Fubo app. Select Get or the shopping cart icon to start your download, sign in, and watch.
- Google Chromecast: Press the Assistant button on your remote or select Search on the home screen. Say or type the name of the app you want to install. Select Install, sign in and watch.
- Samsung Smart TV: Press the Home button on your remote and navigate to Apps. Search for and select the Fubo app, press the Select button, then move to the detailed information screen. Select Install, and open. Sign in and watch.
