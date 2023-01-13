Chicago Bulls vs Oklahoma City Thunder 1/13/23 NBA Picks, Predictions, Odds

The Oklahoma City Thunder and Chicago Bulls meet Friday in NBA action at the United Center. The Oklahoma City Thunder have split their last 8 games. The Chicago Bulls have split their last 8 games.

The Oklahoma City Thunder are averaging 116.3 points on 46.4 percent shooting and allowing 116.6 points on 46.6 percent shooting. Shai Gilgeous-Alexander is averaging 30.8 points and 5.6 assists, while Josh Giddey is averaging 15.3 points and 5.6 assists. Luguentz Dort is the third double-digit scorer and Jalen Williams is grabbing 3.6 rebounds. The Oklahoma City Thunder are shooting 35.5 percent from beyond the arc and 78.9 percent from the free throw line. The Oklahoma City Thunder are allowing 35.9 percent shooting from deep and are grabbing 44.3 rebounds per game.

The Chicago Bulls are averaging 114.7 points on 48.9 percent shooting and allowing 115.3 points on 47.6 percent shooting. DeMar DeRozan is averaging 26.1 points and 4.9 assists, while Zach LaVine is averaging 23.4 points and 4.4 rebounds. Nikola Vucevic is the third double-digit scorer and Patrick Williams is grabbing 4.1 rebounds. The Chicago Bulls are shooting 37.6 percent from beyond the arc and 81.5 percent from the free throw line. The Chicago Bulls are allowing 36.9 percent shooting from deep and are grabbing 42.3 rebounds per game.

The Thunder are 4-1 ATS in their last 5 games overall. The Bulls are 4-0-1 ATS in their last 5 home games and 4-1 ATS in their last 5 games overall. The over is 5-0 in Thunder last 5 overall. The Thunder are 3-1-1 ATS in the last 5 meetings. The over is 7-2 in the last 9 meetings.

The Chicago Bulls should be favored, and they need games like this if they’re going to make something of the season. Still, you can argue OKC is playing the better ball overall this week, and they’re a feisty team in the underdog role where they lose by an average of just 0.7 points. There’s value with the Thunder and the free buckets.