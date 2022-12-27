Chicago Bulls vs. Houston Rockets: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 12/26/2022 – How to Watch and Stream Major League & College Sports

The Chicago Bulls (14-18) will attempt to build on a three-game winning streak when they host the Houston Rockets (9-23) on Monday, December 26, 2022 at United Center. The game airs at 8:00 PM ET on NBCS-CHI and SportsNet SW. Want to stream this matchup? Read on for all the info you need, including how to watch on FuboTV.

How to Watch Bulls vs. Rockets

Key Stats for Bulls vs. Rockets

The Bulls put up 113.3 points per game, just 2.0 fewer points than the 115.3 the Rockets gave up.

When Chicago totals more than 115.3 points, it is 7-6.

Houston is 5-7 when allowing fewer than 113.3 points.

The Rockets put up an average of 109.4 points per game, 5.1 fewer points than the 114.5 the Bulls gave up to opponents.

When it scores more than 114.5 points, Houston is 5-3.

Chicago has a 10-2 record when its opponents score fewer than 109.4 points.

This season, the Bulls have a 48.3% shooting percentage from the field, which is 0.9% higher than the 47.4% of shots the Rockets’ opponents have hit.

Chicago is 10-9 when it shoots higher than 47.4% from the field.

The Rockets are shooting 44.3% from the field, 3.6% lower than the 47.9% the Bulls’ opponents have shot this season.

Houston is 3-1 when it shoots higher than 47.9% from the field.

Bulls Players to Watch

The active leader in points and assists for the Bulls this season is DeMar DeRozan, who scores 25.8 points and dishes out 4.9 assists per game.

Nikola Vucevic’s averages this season are 16.9 points, 10.4 rebounds and 2.9 assists per game.

Zach LaVine leads active Bulls in three-point shooting, making an average of 2.8 shots per game from beyond the arc.

Alex Caruso averages 1.6 steals per game, while Patrick Williams has 1.0 blocks per contest.

Rockets Players to Watch

Jalen Green scores 21.3 points per game, while also grabbing 4.3 rebounds and racking up 3.6 assists per game.

Kevin Porter Jr. also contributes 18.7 points, 5.4 rebounds and 5.5 assists per game, with Alperen Sengun adding 14.6 points, 8.7 rebounds and 2.4 assists per game.

Green is reliable from deep with 2.2 made threes per game.

Porter averages 1.5 steals per game, and Jabari Smith Jr. records 1.0 blocks per game.

Bulls Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 12/16/2022 Knicks L 114-91 Mold 12/18/2022 Timberwolves L 150-126 Away 12/20/2022 Heat W 113-103 Away 12/21/2022 Hawks W 110-108 Away 12/23/2022 Knicks W 118-117 Away 12/26/2022 Rockets – Mold 12/28/2022 Bucks – Mold 12/30/2022 Pistons – Mold 12/31/2022 Cavaliers – Mold 1/2/2023 Cavaliers – Away 1/4/2023 Nets – Mold

Rockets Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 12/15/2022 Heat L 111-108 Mold 12/17/2022 Trail Blazers L 107-95 Mold 12/19/2022 Spurs L 124-105 Mold 12/21/2022 Magic L 116-110 Mold 12/23/2022 Mavericks L 112-106 Mold 12/26/2022 Bulls – Away 12/27/2022 Celtics – Away 12/29/2022 Mavericks – Away 12/31/2022 Knicks – Mold 1/2/2023 Mavericks – Mold 1/4/2023 Pelicans – Away

How to watch the Chicago Bulls vs. Houston Rockets Game on Roku, Apple TV, Fire TV & more

