Chicago Bulls vs. Houston Rockets: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 12/26/2022 – How to Watch and Stream Major League & College Sports
The Chicago Bulls (14-18) will attempt to build on a three-game winning streak when they host the Houston Rockets (9-23) on Monday, December 26, 2022 at United Center. The game airs at 8:00 PM ET on NBCS-CHI and SportsNet SW. Want to stream this matchup? Read on for all the info you need, including how to watch on FuboTV.
How to Watch Bulls vs. Rockets
Key Stats for Bulls vs. Rockets
- The Bulls put up 113.3 points per game, just 2.0 fewer points than the 115.3 the Rockets gave up.
- When Chicago totals more than 115.3 points, it is 7-6.
- Houston is 5-7 when allowing fewer than 113.3 points.
- The Rockets put up an average of 109.4 points per game, 5.1 fewer points than the 114.5 the Bulls gave up to opponents.
- When it scores more than 114.5 points, Houston is 5-3.
- Chicago has a 10-2 record when its opponents score fewer than 109.4 points.
- This season, the Bulls have a 48.3% shooting percentage from the field, which is 0.9% higher than the 47.4% of shots the Rockets’ opponents have hit.
- Chicago is 10-9 when it shoots higher than 47.4% from the field.
- The Rockets are shooting 44.3% from the field, 3.6% lower than the 47.9% the Bulls’ opponents have shot this season.
- Houston is 3-1 when it shoots higher than 47.9% from the field.
Bulls Players to Watch
- The active leader in points and assists for the Bulls this season is DeMar DeRozan, who scores 25.8 points and dishes out 4.9 assists per game.
- Nikola Vucevic’s averages this season are 16.9 points, 10.4 rebounds and 2.9 assists per game.
- Zach LaVine leads active Bulls in three-point shooting, making an average of 2.8 shots per game from beyond the arc.
- Alex Caruso averages 1.6 steals per game, while Patrick Williams has 1.0 blocks per contest.
Rockets Players to Watch
- Jalen Green scores 21.3 points per game, while also grabbing 4.3 rebounds and racking up 3.6 assists per game.
- Kevin Porter Jr. also contributes 18.7 points, 5.4 rebounds and 5.5 assists per game, with Alperen Sengun adding 14.6 points, 8.7 rebounds and 2.4 assists per game.
- Green is reliable from deep with 2.2 made threes per game.
- Porter averages 1.5 steals per game, and Jabari Smith Jr. records 1.0 blocks per game.
Bulls Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
|
12/16/2022
|
Knicks
|
L 114-91
|
Mold
|
12/18/2022
|
Timberwolves
|
L 150-126
|
Away
|
12/20/2022
|
Heat
|
W 113-103
|
Away
|
12/21/2022
|
Hawks
|
W 110-108
|
Away
|
12/23/2022
|
Knicks
|
W 118-117
|
Away
|
12/26/2022
|
Rockets
|
–
|
Mold
|
12/28/2022
|
Bucks
|
–
|
Mold
|
12/30/2022
|
Pistons
|
–
|
Mold
|
12/31/2022
|
Cavaliers
|
–
|
Mold
|
1/2/2023
|
Cavaliers
|
–
|
Away
|
1/4/2023
|
Nets
|
–
|
Mold
Rockets Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
|
12/15/2022
|
Heat
|
L 111-108
|
Mold
|
12/17/2022
|
Trail Blazers
|
L 107-95
|
Mold
|
12/19/2022
|
Spurs
|
L 124-105
|
Mold
|
12/21/2022
|
Magic
|
L 116-110
|
Mold
|
12/23/2022
|
Mavericks
|
L 112-106
|
Mold
|
12/26/2022
|
Bulls
|
–
|
Away
|
12/27/2022
|
Celtics
|
–
|
Away
|
12/29/2022
|
Mavericks
|
–
|
Away
|
12/31/2022
|
Knicks
|
–
|
Mold
|
1/2/2023
|
Mavericks
|
–
|
Mold
|
1/4/2023
|
Pelicans
|
–
|
Away
How to watch the Chicago Bulls vs. Houston Rockets Game on Roku, Apple TV, Fire TV & more
Once you have signed up for your free trial, installing Fubo and watching NBA games on your smart TV is easy:
- Roku: Press the home button on the remote. Go to streaming channels and go to Search Channels. Type in Fubo, select Add channel, press OK, sign in and watch.
- Apple TV: Go to the app store from the home screen, search for Fubo, download the Fubo TV app, sign in and watch.
- Amazon Fire TV Stick: Use the main menu on your Fire TV to search for the Fubo app. Select Get or the shopping cart icon to start your download, sign in, and watch.
- Google Chromecast: Press the Assistant button on your remote or select Search on the home screen. Say or type the name of the app you want to install. Select Install, sign in and watch.
- Samsung Smart TV: Press the Home button on your remote and navigate to Apps. Search for and select the Fubo app, press the Select button, then move to the detailed information screen. Select Install, and open. Sign in and watch.
