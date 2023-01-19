Chicago Bulls trying to Strike a balance between being NBA pros and tourists in Paris

Being in one of the most famous cities in the world—Paris—can be overwhelming, even for NBA pros. With all the sights and sounds “The City of Lights” has to offer, the Chicago Bulls have to remember that they are there with a purpose—to play basketball.

Team members understand that while it is important to appreciate everything the city has to offer, they must stay focused on the task at hand: preparing for their upcoming game against the Detroit Pistons.

Not a vacation

It may, at times, look like the Bulls are on vacation. Between having their loved ones around to participating in numerous NBA activities ranging from a basketball camp to Autograph signing sessions and Charity events, it is easy to forget they are on a business trip. Bulls head Coach Billy Donovan is quick to remind his players that they are here to play and win a game against the Pistons.

“There’s a lot to manage for one NBA game. The experience part of it has been great. It’s a great city. They’ve treated us very well. It’s been very accommodating to get from Point A to Point B. But there’s a lot of distractions that we have to deal with, and how we handle that is going to be important. So you talk to the guys about getting their rest and the fact that this is not a vacation, this is part of our responsibility and our job, ” said Donovan.

Veteran guard Alex Caruso added that it’s a delicate balance for the players to maneuver but one that they must maintain if they want to have a successful trip. After all, it’s part of being a professional athlete.

“That’s just part of the responsibility of being a professional athlete. If you can’t have fun and then come back and focus, get ready to do your job – this is a job at the end of the day – then you probably shouldn’t be here,” Caruso said.

“So, for me, it’s a pretty easy situation. Have your fun on the days you can have fun. And then (Thursday) you’re playing a basketball game that counts on our record. So it will be time for business then.”

Plans all around

A trip to Paris doesn’t happen often, not even for multi-millionaire professional athletes. This is why the Bulls are making sure to enjoy every second of their stay. Zach LaVine, for one, is keen on exploring some wineries and playing golf.

“If it was up to me, I’d go to a winery,” LaVine said. “That’s me. I think Burgundy’s not too far away. Maybe I could slip away for a couple of days. The golf courses out there that would be cool.”

Caruso, on the other hand, wants to try some French cuisine.

“I’ve been to Italy, Greece, and Spain but never ate too much French food. So I’m going to try some of that.”