Chicago Bulls trying to Strike a balance between being NBA pros and tourists in Paris

Being in one of the most famous cities in the world—Paris—can be overwhelming, even for NBA pros. With all the sights and sounds “The City of Lights” has to offer, the Chicago Bulls have to remember that they are there with a purpose—to play basketball.

Team members understand that while it is important to appreciate everything the city has to offer, they must stay focused on the task at hand: preparing for their upcoming game against the Detroit Pistons.

