Chicago Bulls Tickets on Sale Today at 10 AM

Tickets for all 2022-23 Chicago Bulls regular season home games will go on sale today at 10 am CT. via Bulls.com/Tickets. Full Season tickets, 20-Game Plans, uniquely designed 10-Game Plans, and discounted Group tickets are also currently on sale at Bulls.com/Tickets or by calling 312-455-400 and asking for a Ticket Sales Executive.

Prominent home games include the Boston Celtics on Oct. 24 and Nov. 21, the Philadelphia 76ers on Oct. 29 and March 22, the Dallas Mavericks on Dec. 10, the New York Knicks on Dec. 14 and 16, the Milwaukee Bucks on Dec. 28 and Feb. 16, the Brooklyn Nets on Jan. 4 and Feb. 24, the Golden State Warriors on Jan. 15, the Phoenix Suns on March 3 and the Miami Heat on March 18.

The Bulls will present a variety of theme nights during the 2022-23 season, including Black Panther: Wakanda Forever Night presented by Sprite Zero on Nov.13 vs. the Denver Nuggets, celebrating the release of the long-awaited Marvel sequel Black Panther: Wakanda Forever on Nov.11 as well as two Bulls Kid Nation Games presented by BMO on Feb. 26 vs. the Washington Wizards and Mar. 5 vs. the Indiana Pacers. The Bulls and BMO will also launch a fifth year of BMO Artist Hat Series giveaways for select home games throughout the season, starting on Dec. 30 vs. the Detroit Pistons. Additional theme nights include Chicago Bulls Charities Night presented by Illinois Eye and Ear Infirmary on Dec. 7 vs. the Washington Wizards, Pride Night presented by BMO on Jan. 7 vs. the Utah Jazz and the Black History Month Game presented by Crown Royal on Feb. 6 vs. the San Antonio Spurs. The Bulls will also wear the new 2022-23 City Edition uniform at home on six City Edition nights. Motorola will present the first City Edition Night on Nov. 18 vs. the Orlando Magic, and Klarna will present the City Edition Night on Mar. 3 vs. the Phoenix Suns.

Fans attending Bulls home games this season will enjoy a new schedule of giveaways. The first regular season giveaway will take place on Oct. 22 for the team’s home opener vs. the Cleveland Cavaliers where fans will receive a Bulls Home Opener t-shirt presented by AT&T. Other giveaways include a City Edition shirsey courtesy of Motorola on Nov. 18 vs. the Orlando Magic, a winter scarf courtesy of Horizon Therapeutics on Dec. 16 vs. the New York Knicks, a bucket hat courtesy of Corona on Mar. 18 vs. the Miami Heat, a Los Bulls themed deck of cards courtesy of United Airlines on Mar. 15 vs. the Sacramento Kings and a Bulls x White Sox jersey courtesy of NBC Sports Chicago on Apr. 4 vs. the Atlanta Hawks.

This season, fans will have an enhanced digital experience within the all-new Bulls App presented by AT&T scheduled to launch on Sept. 23. New features will include Stories, updates to the popular limited-edition Bulls Drops and the Bulls’ first ever in-seat shopping experience at the United Center in collaboration with Klarna.

Continuing this season, American Express® Card Members can get special access to priority Bulls home game tickets. Available games include Nov. 21 vs. the Boston Celtics, Dec. 28 vs. the Milwaukee Bucks, Jan. 7 vs the Utah Jazz, Feb. 10 vs. the Milwaukee Bucks and Mar. 3 vs. the Phoenix Suns. Card members can visit Bulls.com/Amex and use their American Express Cards. Terms apply.

The Bulls will also bring back popular ticket and concession offerings, including Family Ticket Packs, Bulls Student Pass and the Starting Five Menu with $5 menu offerings on select Monday games, all presented by BMO.

For a schedule and more information, visit Bulls.com or download the Bulls App.