Chicago Bulls Rookie Dalen Terry is the newest Adidas pitchman

Chicago Bulls Rookie Dalen Terry may not be getting a lot of playing time in the Association, but the three-stripe brand, Adidas, has entrusted him with the important task of representing them to the world. Terry has already made his mark in the Adidas family, signing on as a pitchman for the iconic company.

