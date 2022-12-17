Chicago Bulls Rookie Dalen Terry is the newest Adidas pitchman

Chicago Bulls Rookie Dalen Terry may not be getting a lot of playing time in the Association, but the three-stripe brand, Adidas, has entrusted him with the important task of representing them to the world. Terry has already made his mark in the Adidas family, signing on as a pitchman for the iconic company.

Largest Adidas class

Terry, 20, was the Bulls’ 18th pick in this year’s NBA Draft. The former Arizona Wildcat has spent more in the G-League playing for the Windy City Bulls. However, Adidas has seen enough from the Athletic 6-foot-7 guard to give him a prominent spot in their biggest class of pitchmen.

The up-and-coming star joins the likes of NBA Rookies Bennedict Mathurin of the Indiana Pacers, Keegan Murray of the Sacramento Kings, Jabari Smith Jr. of the Houston Rockets, Nikola Jovic of the Miami Heat, MarJon Beauchamp of the Milwaukee Bucks, Ousmane Dieng and Jalen Williams of the Oklahoma City Thunder, Walker Kessler of the Utah Jazz, Johnny Davis of the Washington Wizards, Isaiah Mobley of the Cleveland Cavaliers and Blake Wesley of the San Antonio Spurs.

Terry now joins an Adidas basketball stable bannered by NBA superstars Damian Lillard, James Harden, Donovan Mitchell, and Candace Parker.

Working to earn his keep with the Bulls

Terry has seen action in 11 of the team’s 27 games this season. With veteran guards Alex Caruso and Goran Dragic and the promising Ayo Dosunmu ahead of him, Terry will have to work hard to earn his keep with the Bulls.

However, being part of Adidas’ biggest class yet could be a big boost for him as he looks to make an impact in the NBA. The deal could help him build his brand and serve as additional motivation during his rookie season. The rookie out of Arizona is certainly off to a good start in the Association, and he’ll be aiming to maintain that momentum as part of adidas’ impressive new list of pitchmen.