Chicago Bulls president Michael Reinsdorf talks about the team’s global brand, hopes for more overseas games

Chicago Bulls president and CEO Michael Reinsdorf is well aware of the rich history of his team and the enthusiasm it has helped generate around the world. From the Glory days of Michael Jordan to the lull that came after his retirement. From the Derrick Rose era to the team’s recent resurgence, the Bulls have been a global phenomenon. Reinsdorf was in attendance for the Bulls’ game against the Detroit Pistons on Thursday, where he witnessed his team’s continued popularity despite their last Championship coming in 1998.

