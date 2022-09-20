Chicago Bulls Players Featured On ESPN’s NBA Top 100 List

The NBA season is right around the corner. That said, it’s time to start ranking teams and ranking players. ESPN has released its top 100 NBA players. The initial list Highlights players from 100 through 26.

There are four Chicago Bulls players who made ESPN’s list. That will probably be it in total. Zach LaVine, who is generally considered the Bulls’ best player and future, is ranked 27. Although, that isn’t a bad thing. LaVine did however move up six spots from last season’s list.

DeMar DeRozan also moved up from last season’s list. DeRozan was ranked 45th on ESPN’s list and now he appears at 28. DeRozan was in MVP consideration last season, his first with the Bulls. It’s nice to see as a Bulls fan, two players in the top 30.

Now, the other two on the list fell quite a bit. Lonzo Ball fell 21 spots. He is now ranked 78 and Entering last season he was ranked 57. The reason for this was likely not his play on the court, but his availability. Ball only appeared in 35 games for the Bulls last year due to injury. It has also been rumored that he won’t be ready to go at the start of the 2022-23 season either.

Scroll to continue

Nikola Vucevic is the other Bull who fell on ESPN’s rankings. Vucevic had a down year in 2021-22. At times he struggled to find his place in the offense. He struggled mightily from three-point range, but he was still an effective player. He comes in at 57. Last season he was ranked 39.

Four of five Bulls starters are Featured in the top 100. That’s a very well-balanced team heading into the 2022-23 season. However, it is a bit concerning that they will not have a player in the top 25. Who knows? Maybe as the season plays out, one of the players on this list can ascend to the top 25 according to ESPN.