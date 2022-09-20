Chicago Bulls Players Featured On ESPN’s NBA Top 100 List

The NBA season is right around the corner. That said, it’s time to start ranking teams and ranking players. ESPN has released its top 100 NBA players. The initial list Highlights players from 100 through 26.

There are four Chicago Bulls players who made ESPN’s list. That will probably be it in total. Zach LaVine, who is generally considered the Bulls’ best player and future, is ranked 27. Although, that isn’t a bad thing. LaVine did however move up six spots from last season’s list.

