Chicago Bulls Name Motorola Mobility as Official Jersey Patch Partner

The Chicago Bulls announced a multiyear relationship with Chicago-based tech-giant Motorola Mobility, a Lenovo company, making it the Official Jersey Patch Partner of the Chicago Bulls. The partnership includes various marketing elements, community initiatives, digital assets, in-arena signage and more. Motorola is headquartered in the Merchandise Mart – the world’s largest commercial building and design center located in downtown Chicago – making it a natural Chicago-based jersey patch partner. Motorola is also an Official Global Partner and the Exclusive Mobile Smartphone Partner of the Chicago Bulls.

“The Bulls and Motorola both have a strong connection to our shared hometown of Chicago, which played a role in establishing the foundation for our relationship,” said Bulls President Michael Reinsdorf. “We have worked together in the past, and it is exciting to see us take this significant step into a new, expanded partnership that will have local, national and global reach.”

Beginning with the 2022-23 preseason, Motorola’s iconic “batwing” logo will be sewn onto the left chest of all Editions of the Chicago Bulls jersey beginning with the Bulls’ first preseason game at the United Center against the New Orleans Pelicans on Tuesday, October 4. Motorola will also be the presenting partner of the team’s City Edition uniform and the Bulls’ first City Edition home game on Friday, November 18 against the Orlando Magic, which will also include a promotional item for fans.

“Chicago is the place we’ve called home for many years and the Bulls have been an organization we’ve respected and cheered on throughout that time,” said Motorola President, North America Rudi Kalil. “Motorola and the Bulls not only share an immense amount of Hometown pride, but also a passion for bringing people together through unique consumer experiences. We’re thrilled to bring our two brands together and further infuse our company and versatile product portfolio with the vibrant energy of the city and Chicago Bulls and NBA fans around the world.”

Motorola will receive prime brand integration displayed throughout the United Center and Bulls broadcasts on game days. Its logo will be prominently displayed courtside, through in-game scoreboard features and replays, across Bulls’ social media platforms through branded digital content, and on the team’s official website and fan communications. Bulls and Motorola will market their partnership both locally and internationally and create events and experiences for fans around the world.

Motorola shares the Bulls’ commitment to using its resources to uplift and support underserved communities across Chicago and will collaborate with the team throughout the upcoming seasons on efforts that support community violence prevention initiatives.

The Bulls partnered with KLUTCH Sports Group on the sale of its jersey patch.

