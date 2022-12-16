Chicago Bulls Make Roster Move On Friday

After making the Playoffs a season ago for the first time since 2017, the Chicago Bulls are in danger of falling back to their old ways.

Currently 11-16 on the season, the Bulls are on the outside of the playoff picture in the Eastern Conference right now and consistency has been a struggle for them.

Zach LaVine still looks like he is working his way back from offseason knee surgery and with Lonzo Ball still out due to a lingering knee issue, the Bulls have a lot of question marks to answer over the next few months.

It is possible that this team could turn to some new, Younger option on their roster at some point this season, but this does not seem to be the case yet, as ahead of their game on Friday against the New York Knicks, the Bulls announced that they had assigned Rookie first-round pick Dalen Terry to the NBA G League.

Drafted 18th overall this year, Terry is a young and long combo guard that has a lot of potential for growth.

His abilities to play on- or off-the-ball offensively, as well as be a Disruptor in passing Lanes defensively has the Bulls very excited about his future. Terry though still has a lot of developing and learning to do at the NBA level, which is why this time in the G League is very beneficial to him.

Playing in a total of six G League games with the Windy City Bulls, Dalen Terry has averaged 14.2 points, 6.8 rebounds and 4.7 assists per game while shooting 48.4 percent from the floor.

In the NBA with the Bulls, Terry has been Featured in 11 different games, but he has failed to eclipse 10 minutes in a game this season.

Should Lonzo Ball end up missing the entirety of the 2022-23 season, Dalen Terry’s role with the Bulls could increase, but they don’t want to Rush their rookie. Getting him the reps and attention he needs in the G League is valuable for Chicago right now, which is why they have opted to send Terry there.

Whether or not he will be in the team’s plans this season is yet to be determined.

