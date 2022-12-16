Chicago Bulls Make Roster Move On Friday

After making the Playoffs a season ago for the first time since 2017, the Chicago Bulls are in danger of falling back to their old ways.

Currently 11-16 on the season, the Bulls are on the outside of the playoff picture in the Eastern Conference right now and consistency has been a struggle for them.

Zach LaVine still looks like he is working his way back from offseason knee surgery and with Lonzo Ball still out due to a lingering knee issue, the Bulls have a lot of question marks to answer over the next few months.

.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button