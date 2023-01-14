Chicago Bulls Make A Roster Move On Saturday

This season has been very up-and-down for the Chicago Bulls.

Currently 19-24, the Bulls face some tough decisions to make ahead of the trade deadline and especially with the future of their stars in DeMar DeRozan, Zach LaVine and Nikola Vucevic.

However, one player who the team is high on moving forward as he continues to work on his game both at the NBA level and in the G League is Rookie guard Dalen Terry, who the Bulls drafted 18th overall this past offseason out of Arizona.

On Saturday, the Bulls made a roster move by assigning Terry to the Windy City Bulls in the NBA G League, a move that they have made a handful of times this season in order to get the Rookie the developmental time he needs.

Possessing a ton of length for a guard and having the potential to be a high-impact two-way player, Dalen Terry has a chance to make a difference for many years to come in Chicago.

His abilities to play on- or off-the-ball offensively, as well as be a Disruptor in passing Lanes defensively has the Bulls very excited about his future. Terry though still has a lot of developing and learning to do at the NBA level, which is why this time in the G League is very beneficial to him.

Playing in a total of 10 G League games since November 12, Terry has averaged 12.8 points, 6.9 rebounds and 4.6 assists per game while shooting 46.4 percent from the floor with the Windy City Bulls.

In the NBA, Terry has played in a total of 15 games, but he has failed to eclipse 10 minutes in any game this season.

With Lonzo Ball’s future with the Bulls still very much in doubt, especially this season, it is possible that Dalen Terry could see some added time later on in the season, but with Chicago fighting for a Play-In Tournament/Playoff spot, it is unlikely that he will be a main part of the team’s rotations this year.

Moving forward, expect Terry to work hard in the offseason in order to fight for a main rotation spot during the 2023-24 season.

