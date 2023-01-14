Chicago Bulls Make A Roster Move On Saturday

This season has been very up-and-down for the Chicago Bulls.

Currently 19-24, the Bulls face some tough decisions to make ahead of the trade deadline and especially with the future of their stars in DeMar DeRozan, Zach LaVine and Nikola Vucevic.

However, one player who the team is high on moving forward as he continues to work on his game both at the NBA level and in the G League is Rookie guard Dalen Terry, who the Bulls drafted 18th overall this past offseason out of Arizona.

.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button