Chicago Bulls’ Lonzo Ball to miss training camp?

NBA Rumors: It seems as if Lonzo Ball will miss the start of the regular season. Where will that leave the Chicago Bulls?

After their season sputtered out during the second half of the year in 2021-22, the hope is that the Chicago Bulls could find some of their early-season magic heading into this upcoming season. Although, that is now very much in doubt.

That’s because it sounds like the Bulls are going to start the season on the mend. According to a recent report, Lonzo Ball is doubtful to be ready to go by the start of training camp and there’s a chance that he misses the start of the regular season.

Lonzo Ball’s injury continues to impact the Chicago Bulls

Ball suffered a knee injury last season and still hasn’t fully recovered. He’s reportedly still struggling with soreness and pain while returning to basketball activities.

It’s a real shame that the Bulls will be battling injuries once again to start the season because when this team was healthy last season, they were good. Their record against good teams aside, the Bulls were sitting atop the Eastern Conference before injuries took a toll on the roster during the second half of the season.

The last time Ball was in the lineup for the Bulls was January 14. On that date, they were 27-13 and first in the East. Once injuries took a toll on the roster, the Bulls entered the Playoffs as the 7th seed and lost in five games at the hands of the Milwaukee Bucks in the first round of the playoffs.

With a talented core, it was going to be interesting to see how the Bulls would react to their collapse in the second half of the season. We may have to wait until they’re finally fully healthy to get to the answer to that question.

The Ball situation is something to monitor for the Bulls He’s a good player, there’s no question about that. If he can remain healthy, he can be a difference-maker for the team.