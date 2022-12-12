Chicago Bulls have ‘zero interest’ in Russell Westbrook swap trade

NBA Rumors as of late have linked the Chicago Bulls with the LA Lakers in trade talks. However, a recent revelation by the Chicago Sun Times’ Joe Crowley suggests that the Bulls have no interest in trading with the Lakers, especially for Russell Westbrook.

Rumors surrounding the LA Lakers have suggested that the Lakers would be willing to trade Russell Westbrook for a superstar. This has been documented since the offseason and has been met with some inconsistency in the regular season.

While the main sentiment early in the season was that trading Westbrook should be a priority, this has undergone some changes over time. With the 9x All-Star putting up solid numbers coming off the bench, the Lakers appeared keen on letting Westbrook play out his contract.

The team was previously linked with the Indiana Pacers and the San Antonio Spurs in trade talks for Westbrook. The Chicago Bulls, in this regard, emerged out of the blue as talks to potentially pursue Zach LaVine, DeMar DeRozan, or Nikola Vucevic gathered traction.

While the trade scenario was promising for the Lakers, there has been no development on that front so far. The Chicago Sun Times’ Joe Crowley recently reported that the Bulls have no interest in pursuing a deal involving Russell Westbrook. He mentioned this in his article when he wrote:

“So while the Lakers might be looking to make a big trade and have their eyes on the Bulls’ roster, the feeling isn’t mutual. According to a source, executive vice president of basketball operations Arturas Karnisovas has no interest in acquiring Russell Westbrook and his expiring contract, even if it means adding draft picks.

“Might that change by the trade deadline Feb. 9? With Karnisovas, everything is usually on the table. As of right now, however, the Bulls are still set on monitoring Lonzo Ball and his surgically repaired left knee, with the hope he will return and give them a glimpse of what they will look like whole.”

The mention of Lonzo Ball in Crowley’s article presents an interesting situation in Chicago. While Westbrook would be a solid superstar-caliber point guard, Ball showed a lot of upside with Chicago early on.

As a top-quality floor general, Ball ran Chicago’s offense well. Additionally, they provided some solid defense on the perimeter as well.

Unfortunately, as Crowley mentioned, Ball hasn’t been active for a long time. His recovery is also taking a lot longer than anticipated. While this doesn’t bode well for the guard, the Bulls will reportedly remain optimistic.

