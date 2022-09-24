Chicago Bulls announce broadcast schedule for 2022-23 NBA season

The Chicago Bulls franchise has released its broadcast schedule for the 2022-23 NBA season. According to several reports, NBC Sports Chicago (NBCSCH) will be the television home, and Audacy’s 670 AM The Score will serve as the radio home for all local broadcast basketball games for the Bulls.

NBCSCH will carry all four preseason games and 77 regular season games (40 home and 37 road). “Bulls Pregame Live” will air prior to every game on NBCSCH, with “Bulls Postgame Live” immediately following each contest. In addition, every Bulls game will be streamed live.

Bulls telecasts airing on NBCSCH will be made available to authenticated NBCSCH subscribers via NBCSportsChicago.com and “MyTeams by NBC Sports” app. The broadcast team will feature three-time NBA Champion and former Bull, Stacey King, providing analysis.

Audacy’s 670 AM The Score will serve as the team’s Flagship radio station. The Score will broadcast two Bulls home preseason games, as well as all home and away regular and postseason games and pre- and postgame programming. The broadcast team will include Chicagoland Sports Hall of Famer Chuck Swirsky calling play-by-play and three-time NBA Champion and former Bull, Bill Wennington, providing analysis.

For a printable version of the Bulls’ 2022-23 schedule, fans are encouraged to visit Bulls.com.

HISTORY

The Bulls are entering their 53rd season as a professional sports franchise in the NBA. The group has achieved a winning record 25 times and has appeared in the NBA Playoffs 35 times. They received international recognition in the 1990s when All-Star shooting guard Michael Jordan led them to six NBA championships.

The only three NBA Franchises that have won more Championships than the Bulls are the Boston Celtics and the Los Angeles Lakers (17 Championships each), and the Golden State Warriors, with 7. The Bulls are the only NBA franchise as of 2022 to have a combination of multiple Championships and zero losses in the NBA Finals (the San Antonio Spurs are the closest other franchise to this mark, but the 2013 Finals loss to Miami has given the Spurs an all-time Finals record of 5-1).



