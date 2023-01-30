Chicago Blackhawks’ all-time leading goal scorer Bobby Hull has died at age 84
Bobby Hull, the Blackhawks’ all-time leading goal scorer, died Monday, Jan. 30, 2023. Hull just celebrated his 84th birthday on Jan. 3.
Chicago Blackhawks’ Bobby Hull, left, and Jack Evans flank the Stanley Cup in their dressing room in Detroit after defeating the Detroit Red Wings to win the Cup.
Associated Press, 1961
Chicago Blackhawk Legend Bobby Hull greets fans during the 8th annual Blackhawks Convention at the Hilton Chicago.
Daily Herald file
A truck carrying Blackhawks great Bobby Hull before the Chicago Blackhawks and Detroit Redwings game at Wrigley Field.
Daily Herald file, 2009
Bobby Hull of the Chicago Blackhawks holds the puck which he drove into the New York Rangers’ net to score his 50th goal of the season at New York’s Madison Square Garden.
Associated Press, 1962
Hockey Legend Bobby Hull talks to Reporters and other hockey players at the Randhurst Ice Rink in October, 1973.
Daily Herald file, 1973
Chicago Blackhawk great Bobby Hull.
Daily Herald file, 1968
Chicago Blackhawk great Bobby Hull is pictured after scoring his 51st goal of the season at the Chicago Stadium.
Daily Herald file, 1966
Chicago Blackhawks hockey Legend Bobby Hull greeted fans at the Novak and Parker store in Mount Prospect in February, 1966.
Daily Herald file, 1966
Bobby Hull, left, and the Rangers’ Red Sailing battle for the puck at the Chicago Stadium on Jan. 12, 1972.
UPI FILE PHOTO, 1972
Former Blackhawk left wing Bobby Hull signed autographs on Friday Feb. 18, 2022, at the Palace Grill on Madison Street in Chicago.
Courtesy of George Lemperis
Chicago Blackhawks greats Bobby Hull, left, and Stan Mikita wave to fans as they are introduced before an NHL hockey game against the San Jose Sharks in Chicago, Friday, March 7, 2008.
Associated Press, 2008
Former Chicago Blackhawks great Bobby Hull is introduced at a Blackhawks convention.
Daily Herald file
Blackhawks fan Bob Nielsen of Roselle mingles with Blackhawks Legend Bobby Hull at the Coach’s Corner sports bar in Elk Grove Village.
Daily Herald file
Blackhawks Legend Bobby Hull on March 15, 2022, at the Palace Grill in Chicago.
John Dietz | Staff Photographer
Chicago Blackhawks Legend Bobby Hull greets Pierre Pilote during a number retirement ceremony for Pilote and the late Keith Magnuson before the game with the Boston Bruins at the United Center.
JOHN STARKS | Staff Photographer
Former Chicago Blackhawks players Bobby Hull, left, and Stan Mikita.
Daily Herald file, 2008
Chicago Blackhawks Legend Bobby Hull answers questions from the media outside of the Art Institute about the Blackhawks chances in the Stanley Cup.
Daily Herald file
Blackhawks great Bobby Hull is greeted by Jason Pesavent of McHenry, left, and Ryan Stivers of Mundelein while walking the red carpet before the Blackhawks and Detroit Red Wings game.
Daily Herald file
Chicago Blackhawks great Bobby Hull is introduced at the 2019 Blackhawks Convention in Chicago.
John Starks | Staff Photographer, 2019
Chicago Blackhawks great Bobby Hull has died at age 84.
Daily Herald file
