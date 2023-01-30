Chicago Blackhawks’ all-time leading goal scorer Bobby Hull has died at age 84

Bobby Hull, the Blackhawks’ all-time leading goal scorer, died Monday, Jan. 30, 2023. Hull just celebrated his 84th birthday on Jan. 3.


Chicago Blackhawks' Bobby Hull, left, and Jack Evans flank the Stanley Cup in their dressing room in Detroit after defeating the Detroit Red Wings to win the Cup.

Chicago Blackhawks’ Bobby Hull, left, and Jack Evans flank the Stanley Cup in their dressing room in Detroit after defeating the Detroit Red Wings to win the Cup.

Associated Press, 1961


Chicago Blackhawk Legend Bobby Hull greets fans during the 8th annual Blackhawks Convention at the Hilton Chicago.

Chicago Blackhawk Legend Bobby Hull greets fans during the 8th annual Blackhawks Convention at the Hilton Chicago.

Daily Herald file


A truck carrying Blackhawks great Bobby Hull before the Chicago Blackhawks and Detroit Redwings game at Wrigley Field.

A truck carrying Blackhawks great Bobby Hull before the Chicago Blackhawks and Detroit Redwings game at Wrigley Field.

Daily Herald file, 2009


Bobby Hull of the Chicago Blackhawks holds the puck which he drove into the New York Rangers' net to score his 50th goal of the season at New York's Madison Square Garden.

Bobby Hull of the Chicago Blackhawks holds the puck which he drove into the New York Rangers’ net to score his 50th goal of the season at New York’s Madison Square Garden.

Associated Press, 1962


Hockey Legend Bobby Hull talks to Reporters and other hockey players at the Randhurst Ice Rink in October, 1973.

Hockey Legend Bobby Hull talks to Reporters and other hockey players at the Randhurst Ice Rink in October, 1973.

Daily Herald file, 1973


Chicago Blackhawk great Bobby Hull.

Chicago Blackhawk great Bobby Hull.

Daily Herald file, 1968


Chicago Blackhawk great Bobby Hull is pictured after scoring his 51st goal of the season at the Chicago Stadium.

Chicago Blackhawk great Bobby Hull is pictured after scoring his 51st goal of the season at the Chicago Stadium.

Daily Herald file, 1966


Chicago Blackhawks hockey Legend Bobby Hull greeted fans at the Novak and Parker store in Mount Prospect in February, 1966.

Chicago Blackhawks hockey Legend Bobby Hull greeted fans at the Novak and Parker store in Mount Prospect in February, 1966.

Daily Herald file, 1966


Hockey Legend Bobby Hull talks to Reporters and other hockey players at the Randhurst Ice Rink in October, 1973.

Hockey Legend Bobby Hull talks to Reporters and other hockey players at the Randhurst Ice Rink in October, 1973.

Daily Herald file, 1973


Chicago Blackhawks hockey Legend Bobby Hull greeted fans at the Novak and Parker store in Mount Prospect in February, 1966.

Chicago Blackhawks hockey Legend Bobby Hull greeted fans at the Novak and Parker store in Mount Prospect in February, 1966.

Daily Herald file, 1966


Bobby Hull, left, and the Rangers' Red Sailing battle for the puck at the Chicago Stadium on Jan. 12, 1972.

Bobby Hull, left, and the Rangers’ Red Sailing battle for the puck at the Chicago Stadium on Jan. 12, 1972.

UPI FILE PHOTO, 1972


Former Blackhawk left wing Bobby Hull signed autographs on Friday Feb. 18, 2022, at the Palace Grill on Madison Street in Chicago.

Former Blackhawk left wing Bobby Hull signed autographs on Friday Feb. 18, 2022, at the Palace Grill on Madison Street in Chicago.

Courtesy of George Lemperis


Chicago Blackhawks greats Bobby Hull, left, and Stan Mikita wave to fans as they are introduced before an NHL hockey game against the San Jose Sharks in Chicago, Friday, March 7, 2008.

Chicago Blackhawks greats Bobby Hull, left, and Stan Mikita wave to fans as they are introduced before an NHL hockey game against the San Jose Sharks in Chicago, Friday, March 7, 2008.

Associated Press, 2008


Former Chicago Blackhawks great Bobby Hull is introduced at a Blackhawks convention.

Former Chicago Blackhawks great Bobby Hull is introduced at a Blackhawks convention.

Daily Herald file


Blackhawks fan Bob Nielsen of Roselle mingles with Blackhawks Legend Bobby Hull at the Coach's Corner sports bar in Elk Grove Village.

Blackhawks fan Bob Nielsen of Roselle mingles with Blackhawks Legend Bobby Hull at the Coach’s Corner sports bar in Elk Grove Village.

Daily Herald file


Blackhawks Legend Bobby Hull on March 15, 2022, at the Palace Grill in Chicago.


Blackhawks Legend Bobby Hull on March 15, 2022, at the Palace Grill in Chicago.

John Dietz | Staff Photographer


Chicago Blackhawks Legend Bobby Hull greets Pierre Pilote during a number retirement ceremony for Pilote and the late Keith Magnuson before the game with the Boston Bruins at the United Center.


Chicago Blackhawks Legend Bobby Hull greets Pierre Pilote during a number retirement ceremony for Pilote and the late Keith Magnuson before the game with the Boston Bruins at the United Center.

JOHN STARKS | Staff Photographer


Former Chicago Blackhawks players Bobby Hull, left, and Stan Mikita.

Former Chicago Blackhawks players Bobby Hull, left, and Stan Mikita.

Daily Herald file, 2008


Chicago Blackhawks Legend Bobby Hull answers questions from the media outside of the Art Institute about the Blackhawks chances in the Stanley Cup.

Chicago Blackhawks Legend Bobby Hull answers questions from the media outside of the Art Institute about the Blackhawks chances in the Stanley Cup.

Daily Herald file


Blackhawks great Bobby Hull is greeted by Jason Pesavent of McHenry, left, and Ryan Stivers of Mundelein while walking the red carpet before the Blackhawks and Detroit Red Wings game.

Blackhawks great Bobby Hull is greeted by Jason Pesavent of McHenry, left, and Ryan Stivers of Mundelein while walking the red carpet before the Blackhawks and Detroit Red Wings game.

Daily Herald file


Chicago Blackhawks great Bobby Hull is introduced at the 2019 Blackhawks Convention in Chicago.


Chicago Blackhawks great Bobby Hull is introduced at the 2019 Blackhawks Convention in Chicago.

John Starks | Staff Photographer, 2019


Chicago Blackhawks great Bobby Hull has died at age 84.

Chicago Blackhawks great Bobby Hull has died at age 84.

Daily Herald file

.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button